A Little English：Animal orchestra‧3

The lion, their great leader, had a terrible sore throat. He had sung himself hoarse and blamed the orchestra for his painful condition. ''Why didn't anyone warn me? Why did you all let me sing on and on? When one has a mouth as big as mine, a sore throat is unbearable! Poor me, I feel as if some horrible dark hand is squeezing my swollen gullet. Once I recover, I'm going to disband that awful orchestra. It's a threat to the peace of the community!''

Grumbling, mumbling, muttering and uttering threats, the huge beast stayed in his den, unable to eat and only sipping water. The monkeys heard him and hurried off to warn the other animals.

''Whatever shall we do?'' whispered the creatures. ''He blames us for his own silly behaviour. Who told him to go full throttle and keep roaring like that for hours? We nearly went deaf, being forced to accompany that thundering bully!''

''Shhh,'' said the monkeys. ''Keep your voice down or we'll be in even deeper trouble. We know it's not our fault, but he blames us all the same. I'm afraid the good, old days when we were allowed to play our own music will be no more.''

No longer free to play and sing their own little songs, everybody was soon choking with frustration.

The clever monkeys thought and thought and came up with a plan. They made a big bass drum from an old tree stump and brought it to the lion.

''Dear Great Leader,'' they said politely, ''we were afraid you might miss the chance of playing with our orchestra, so we made you this instrument. With this drum you will be the very heartbeat of our group and once it sounds, we'll all follow the rhythm. Here, would you like to try it out?''

The lion liked nothing better than to be in total control and happily pounded on the drum with his giant paws. BOOM, BOOM, BOOM reverberated (迴盪) through the forest. ''Oh my, this is fun! This is much better than trying to make myself heard above those noisy players,'' exclaimed the lion, quite tickled by his apparent success.

So the orchestra was revived. Although at first the animal musicians were not so impressed by the lion's monotonous (單調的) beat, they knew better than to complain. Once they got used to this all too predictable rhythm, they started to spin their own creative variations. The lion, being not a very musical beast, was oblivious (未察覺的) to this and was satisfied as long as everyone was following his beat. In this way, everyone managed to achieve a new state of compromise and harmony (和諧).

■Some：Useful VOCACULARY

oblivious to something: ignore something completely

reverberate: echo, resonate

to strangle: choke, throttle, squeeze tightly

■Something to：THINK ABOUT

Each band has its own distinctive sound and personality. When the leader and the band members have very different ideas about music, everyone must be prepared to make some compromise or risk breaking up. What compromises are you prepared to make to remain part of a group?

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷