名人教英文：Any old how 隨隨便便

母親：你做好了嗎？

Daughter: What'd you mean mum?

女兒：做好了什麼，媽媽？

Mother: Well, tidied your room of course.

母親：當然是收拾好你的房間。

Daughter: No, not yet.

女兒：沒有，還沒有。

Mother: Well get on and do it right now. It was a real mess last time I looked in.

母親：那就馬上去收拾吧。我上次到你房間裏，一切凌亂不堪。

Daughter: Oh, all right.

女兒：唉，好吧。

Mother: And make sure you do it properly. I want to see it looking really neat and tidy, not just any old how.

母親：你要好好收拾。我要見到房間收拾得整整齊齊，而不是隨隨便便。

Daughter: Oh, all right.

女兒：唉，好吧。

Mother: And tell me when you've finished. I want to check you've done it like I said.

母親：收拾好了，就告訴我。我要看看你有沒有照我吩咐去做。◆

Any old how 也作 anyhow，意思是「任何方式」；換言之，做事不是用最好的方式，而是隨隨便便用任何一種方式。這是口頭語，多見於否定句子，指做事隨隨便便，雜亂無章，作副詞（adverb）用，例如：(1) He left the clothes lying about anyhow（他任由衣服凌亂地擱着）。(2) Don't put the ceramics into the suitcase just any old how, otherwise some will get broken（不要隨隨便便把瓷器放進手提箱，否則會有破損）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。