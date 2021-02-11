Editorial：How to boost mainland China's fertility rate

According to the results of the census, China remains the world's most populous country with a population of around 1.411 billion. It has added 72.05 million people over the past decade, showing a slowing rate of growth.

There are no more than two main factors in population growth, namely the fertility rate and average life expectancy. The fertility rate dropped to merely 1.3% in 2020, while average life expectancy reached 77.3 years in 2019.

Chinese people average 38.8 years old (compared to 38.5 years old in the US), and the quality of the population has been rising continuously. While the so-called demographic dividend, which relies on cheap labour, is diminishing, China's mode of economic development is being transformed towards high technology and high output values. The average number of years of schooling for the population above the age of 15 has reached 9.91, which is sufficient to support the demand for skilled workers and professionals in the high-tech industry.

Early into the establishment of the new China, it was greeted by a baby boom that not only came earlier than in other countries but also was more robust. By the 1970s, China's population had reached 800 million. Industrialisation was still not highly sophisticated, and there was a shortage of food supply. The government prescribed ''two radical solutions''. First, young people were sent to mountains and villages to work as farmers. Second, the policy of birth control and planned parenthood was strictly enforced.

For a country's population to replace itself, a fertility rate of 2.1% is necessary. If the fertility rate falls below 1.5%, there is a possibility of falling into the ''low fertility trap''. However, government officials were slow to respond to the danger and announced the two-child policy only in 2016.

The removal of fertility control policies has had a certain effect, with the fertility rate surging to 1.7%. Officials from the relevant departments thought that they could sit back and relax, but they did not foresee that the phenomenon would be ephemeral and that the trend would go further downwards.

There is little incentive for parenthood, and this is particularly the case in major cities. This is because people's lives in those cities have already been overwhelmed by their financial burdens, so becoming parents is out of the question. Soaring property prices are the biggest factor in the low fertility rate, while kindergarten tuition is a huge expense for many parents.

Western countries have a comprehensive package of measures to encourage parenthood, including cash subsidies, tax deductions, paid leave before and after childbirth, maternity and paternity leave for the couple's flexible arrangements, complimentary milk powder and even strollers. Kindergarten education is also free.

Given the financial resources of the mainland government, the expansion of the 9-year compulsory education to cover kindergarten and high school and even certain subsidies for milk powder can be achieved instantly, but this is far from enough. Even more necessary is to help young people look forward to the future. Only by doing so can the conditions for the healthy development of the demographic structure be created.

明報社評 2021.05.17：與其放寬生育限制 不如降樓價興教育

十年一度的人口普查結果公布，確認整體人口仍然有所增長，但對於生育率不斷下降，老齡化問題不斷深化的大趨勢，政府有關部門沒有及時提出明確的對策。民間對於促進生育率政策意見不一，政府當前正在控制樓價飛漲，但對於教育等開支的負擔，則須實施更大的改革。

人口普查數據顯示，中國現有人口14.11億，仍然是全球之冠，過去10年增長了7205萬人，增長率放緩。

人口增長不外乎兩個主要原因，生育率和平均預期壽命。2020年的生育率下降到只有1.3%，而人均壽命預期2019年達到77.3歲。

中國的平均年齡是38.8歲（美國是38.5歲），而且人口質素不斷提高。過去依靠廉價勞動力的所謂人口紅利雖然減退，但經濟發展模式正在向高科技、高產值轉型，15歲以上平均受教育達到9.91年，足以支撐技術工人以至高科技產業的需求。

新中國建國初期，嬰兒潮在中國比外國來得早以及迅猛，到1970年代人口已經達到8億，工業化還沒有深度發展，而糧食供應已經出現短缺。當時實施的「兩劑猛藥」，一是年輕人上山下鄉做農民，二是嚴格執行「計劃生育」。

人口世代更替水平的生育率要求是2.1%，一旦生育率低於1.5%，就有跌入「低生育率陷阱」的可能。後知後覺的官員，到2016年才宣布放開二胎政策。

取消限制生育政策確實起到了一定的作用，生育率飈升到1.7%，有關部門的官員以為從此可以高枕無憂，而不知這只是曇花一現的現象，而且有進一步下滑的趨勢。

生育意願不高，特別是在大城市的情况尤甚，原因是經濟負擔已經將他們的生活壓得透不過氣來，遑論生育意願。樓價是最大的因素，幼兒園學費對於很多家長來說是一筆很大的開支。

西方國家鼓勵生育的措施十分全面，包括現金補貼、扣稅額度、孕婦產前產後的帶薪假期、夫妻靈活替換產假與侍產假、免費奶粉以至嬰兒車，以及幼兒園免學費等等。

內地政府的財力，馬上可以做的是將9年義務教育擴張到幼兒園和高中，甚至給一定的奶粉補貼，但這是不夠的，更需要的是給年輕人對未來的憧憬，人口結構健康發展的格局才可以扭轉過來。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

robust /rəʊˈbʌst/：strong and not likely to fail or become weak

sit back：if you sit back while sth is happening, you relax and do not become involved in it

ephemeral /ɪˈfemərəl/：lasting for only a short time

