【明報專訊】The Sphinx (獅身人面像) has a secret. Most of us know what that secret is — but the Sphinx seems to have forgotten it! "That's why I'm visiting a physician (醫生). Maybe he can help me to bring it back. This doctor specialises in bringing back things people forget," said the Sphinx. In time, the doctor brought back the Sphinx's secret, but now I seem to have forgotten it! Bring back here means to return one's memory of something.