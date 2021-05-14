Word Puzzle

1. A: There you are _____ _____ B! (2,4)

B: Sorry! I came as fast as I could.

5. A loud, frightening noise, made by a large dangerous animal perhaps.

7. If you agree you might say what sounds like two letters of the alphabet.

9. The very best answer to a problem: the _____ solution.

10. To stretch out towards someone or along a particular line.

Clues Down

2. Words of love, perhaps: ''Wherever I ____ you will be in my heart.''

3. To start something new: Sue hopes to _____ _____ surfing next month. (4,2)

4. A description of the great achievements of some special person.

6. Someone who carries out some special tasks for a client.

8. A very large group of people who are mostly related to one another.

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷