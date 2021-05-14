Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1. A: There you are _____ _____ B! (2,4)
B: Sorry! I came as fast as I could.
5. A loud, frightening noise, made by a large dangerous animal perhaps.
7. If you agree you might say what sounds like two letters of the alphabet.
9. The very best answer to a problem: the _____ solution.
10. To stretch out towards someone or along a particular line.
Clues Down
2. Words of love, perhaps: ''Wherever I ____ you will be in my heart.''
3. To start something new: Sue hopes to _____ _____ surfing next month. (4,2)
4. A description of the great achievements of some special person.
6. Someone who carries out some special tasks for a client.
8. A very large group of people who are mostly related to one another.