Write on...：A tale of three menus‧2

No sooner had she disappeared down the stairs than Gregor went to an empty table. ''Ah-ha, John, we are in luck tonight! This,'' he said with delight, ''is a Chinese menu. There is no English translation in this one.''

We were comparing the prices in the two menus when the lady returned. Slowly, methodically, Gregor ordered fried shrimp and noodles and he helped me order a dish with sweet and sour pork. We agreed on two vegetables and two coffees. All that was conveyed to the lady in a combination of broken Chinese and by pointing at the selected dishes on the menu. Now and then the exercise was punctuated with (夾雜) a few short English words.

''Tonight we will pay her the Chinese price,'' Gregor smiled with a nod as the woman departed.

The food was good, but the lady's attitude was bad. She made a lot of noise each time she put a plate down onto our table. Then she tried to take away the menus.

''No,'' Gregor smiled. ''This menu is mine. I may want to order something more,'' he said in English.'' The woman didn't understand him and tried again to take away the menus. ''No,'' Gregor repeated, putting the menus under his elbow and nodding his head from side to side. ''No, no, no,'' he said. The woman gave up and went away.

''Now we will pay her a local Chinese price for this delicious dinner,'' Gregor said.

He could not have been more wrong. When the woman returned with our bill, Gregor studied it carefully. ''It is twice the local price,'' he looked at me.

''No,'' he said calmly, giving her back the bill.

An argument ensued. She went to the stairway and called down to her husband, and he came up the stairs covered with sweat and dressed in a dirty apron. Taking one long look at us, he called downstairs for a cook or a helper. Soon, a small crowd came up the stairs and gathered across the room to watch a European arguing with the woman about the bill. Their faces were absolutely expressionless, but did they know what the woman knew, and that was that the Westerners were all rich and could well afford to pay twice what anyone else paid? But their faces told me nothing. I was new to Asia and was slowly getting used to the meaning of the word inscrutable.

Gregor, meanwhile, was getting red in the face. He wanted the lady to put the two menus side by side on the table and to open them so he could show here what he meant.

''Gregor, they already know there are different prices,'' I said to calm him. ''After all, it's their restaurant.

I shrugged, took out my wallet and handed a large note to the lady while Gregor was looking down at the table.

''Gregor, the bill's just been paid. It's best to end this show now,'' I said, standing and picking up my book.

He stood up. ''You will be reported to the police,'' Gregor said to the woman and her husband as we started down the stairs. ''This is robbery,'' he said. ''May the god of your kitchen punish you! In the name of all the gods, I curse you!'' he said.

''Gweilo!'' the lady replied softly, turning away.

I was puzzled, but I was also angry. ''Gregor, you knew she has three menus, why did you want to go there?''

''She needed to be shown something,'' he answered. ''I wanted her to know I knew about her three menus. Besides, what right does she have to charge me double for my shrimps?'' he asked.

I figured there will always be things that I do not fully understand.

END

̷̷ by John Bell Smithback ̷

© John Bell Smithback