名人教英文：Carry the day 取勝

托德：你與路易斯下次旅行，將去哪裏？

Nesrine: Well, we belong to a rambling club and we had a meeting yesterday evening to decide. There were twelve of us so there were a lot of different ideas for destinations being discussed.

奈斯林：我們是一個行遊會的成員，昨晚開會決定旅遊地點，共十二人出席，難免意見紛紜。

Todd: Where did you and Louis want to go?

托德：你和路易斯想去哪裏？

Nesrine: We fancied going to northern Italy. The walking is very good there. Others wanted to go to the Swiss Alps.

奈斯林：我們喜歡北意大利。當地很適宜徒步旅遊。有些人則想去瑞士阿爾卑斯山。

Todd: So mountains were pretty popular.

托德：看來不少人都喜歡山行。

Nesrine: Oh yes, but some wanted to go coastal walking in the West of England.

奈斯林：不錯，但也有人想去英格蘭西部海濱漫步。

Todd: So what was the final decision?

托德：那最後決定去哪裏？

Nesrine: Well it was Italy that carried the day, not just because it's so beautiful there but because most of us love Italian food.

奈斯林：最後獲選的是意大利，因為當地風景優美，而且我們多數人都愛吃意大利食品。

Todd: Oh I can understand that. Work up a big appetite after a day's walking and then gorge yourselves on some fantastic food.

托德：這個不難理解。走一天路，走得飢腸轆轆，然後狼吞虎嚥人間美味。

Nesrine: That's the general idea.

奈斯林：大家都是這樣想。◆

Carry the day 又作 win the day，出自拉丁文 victoriam reportare，意思是 carry off the honours of the day（取得是日的榮譽）。這本是說在戰場或競技場上獲勝，現在常用來比喻「得勝」或「成功」，例如：(1) Will democracy carry the day in the end?（民主最後會得勝嗎？）(2)It was a tight match, but our team finally won the day（那場比賽勢均力敵，但我隊終於取勝）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。