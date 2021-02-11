Editorial：Handle Choi's case with fairness and impartiality

The NSD of the Hong Kong Police Force was established last year. Frederic Choi, the Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, assumed the post of the department's first director. Choi has been in the police force for almost 25 years and has been promoted repeatedly in recent years. However, it has recently been alleged that Choi was caught visiting an unlicensed massage parlour by his fellow police officers during a raid, and is now on leave and under investigation. Commissioner of Police Chris Tang explained the case yesterday (May 12), saying that the police will ensure the fairness, impartiality and thoroughness of the investigation.

Generally speaking, if a police officer is involved in misconduct, the police will first conduct an internal investigation to understand whether the case involves a criminal offence. If so, the police officer must be suspended from work pending an investigation. If not, the police will start a disciplinary investigation. The concrete punishments range from a warning for minor cases, reproach for more significant cases and a demotion or dismissal in the most serious circumstances. The seriousness of Choi's case remains unclear. As for whether the case was discovered accidentally during the raid or reported to the police and whether criminality was involved, Tang has only said that the case is still being investigated, so the details cannot be disclosed.

When the police crack down on the sex industry and conduct raids on unlicensed massage parlours, it is usually the operators of vice establishments or the women who have violated the conditions of their stay or overstayed that are arrested. Visiting an unlicensed parlour does not constitute a criminal offence. In Choi's case, the likelihood that disciplinary issues were involved seems to be higher than a serious violation of the law. However, it is not advisable for the police to jump to conclusions prematurely and give up any direction or possibility of investigation summarily.

The anti-amendment storm has changed Hong Kong. Some people regard the police as enemies, while others support their law enforcement actions against the so-called "violence conducted by protesters in black". The controversy over the Director of the NSD has unsurprisingly caused supporters of different camps to view the case with strong political sentiments. Regardless of the outcomes of the investigation, the authorities have a responsibility to clarify the case to the public. The police did not give an explanation of the case early on. It was not until the rumour was doing the rounds on the Internet that the authorities confirmed that Choi was on leave and under investigation, giving rise to more gossip and speculation. This leaves a lot to be desired.

For civil servants, a higher position comes with greater power and responsibility. It is of course unacceptable to violate the law knowingly, while maintaining one's integrity, being honest and knowing what would cause shame are equally important. The development of Choi's case remains to be seen. A high-ranking official should be able to distinguish right from wrong and show good judgement on what should not and must not be done. The authorities should handle Choi's case in a fair and impartial manner so as to come clean to society and the police force.

明報社評 2021.05.13：位居要津潔身自愛 行為失當秉公辦理

警務處國安處長蔡展鵬涉嫌光顧無牌按摩店。警方掃黃巡查，不時都會針對無牌按摩店一類場所，儘管光顧這類場所不涉刑事罪行，然而堂堂一名處長，私下出入無牌按摩店，有損警方聲譽，當局必須秉公辦理，即使最後證實當事人並無違法行為，亦須接受紀律聆訊及處分。位居要津者，違法濫權之事固然不能做，平日言行亦要守正自持，若對什麼應該做、什麼不應該做，也缺乏應有判斷力，恐怕亦難肩負重任。

警務處國家安全處去年成立，首任處長一職，由警務處高級助理處長蔡展鵬擔任。蔡服務警隊近25年，近年一再晉升，然而最近卻有消息傳出，蔡早前涉嫌光顧無牌按摩店，遇上同袍查牌，現正休假接受調查。警務處長鄧炳強昨天交代事件，警方會確保調查公平公正及深入。

一般而言，警務人員若涉不當行為，警方會先作內部調查，了解事件是否涉及刑事，如涉刑事必須停職候查，若不涉刑事，則會展開紀律調查，具體處分，輕則警告，重則申斥，情節嚴重者，有可能降職革職。蔡展鵬事件，情節有多嚴重，外界暫時並不清楚，究竟事件是巡查偶然發現還是有人舉報、有否涉及刑事成分，鄧炳強表示事件仍在調查中，細節不便透露。

警方掃黃打擊無牌按摩店，被捕者一般是賣淫場所管理者，以及違反逗留條件或過期居留女子，光顧無牌按摩店並不構成刑事罪行。蔡展鵬事件，涉及紀律操守問題的機率，表面看來似乎大於涉及嚴重違法事件，不過警方亦不宜太早下定斷，草草放過任何調查方向或可能。

反修例風暴改變了香港，部分人視警隊如寇讎，亦有人力撐警隊執法打擊「黑暴」。蔡展鵬身為國安處長，鬧出今次風波，不同陣營支持者帶着強烈政治情緒看待事件，並不叫人意外。無論最終調查結果為何，當局都有責任向公眾清楚說明。警方沒更早交代事件，直至網上傳言沸沸揚揚，才確認蔡展鵬休假受查，徒惹閒言揣測，做法亦不理想。

為民公僕，職位愈高，權力愈大，責任亦愈重，知法犯法固然不容，操守自持守廉明恥，同樣重要。蔡展鵬事件，往後發展有待觀察，然而身居要位的人，理應有足夠判斷力，知道什麼事不能做、不應做。當局公平公正處理蔡展鵬事件，不僅是給社會一個交代，同時也是給警隊內部一個交代。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

allege / əˈledʒ/：to state sth as a fact but without proof

pending /ˈpendɪŋ/：while waiting for sth to happen; until sth happens

clarify /ˈklærəfaɪ/：to make sth clearer or easier to understand

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm