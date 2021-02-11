Editorial : HK government's purchase of Olympics broadcast rights

The Tokyo Olympics will open in two months or so. The COVID-19 pandemic rages on in Japan with hundreds of new cases confirmed every day, and the numbers are particularly high in Tokyo and Osaka. In response to the pandemic, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have announced a series of measures. Overseas spectators will not be allowed to attend the Games, the movements of contestants will be strictly confined to specific venues, and the competitions will be held behind closed doors if necessary. In spite of these measures, however, opinion polls show that 60% of Japanese people believe that the Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled. Community groups have called on the government to put people's lives and health first and cancel the Olympics, and more than 300,000 people have signed a petition to cancel the Games within merely four days. But the Japanese authorities are non-committal, saying merely that the IOC has the final say on whether the Games should be cancelled or not. While the Games hang in the balance, athletes from all around the world have not stopped their preparations. In Hong Kong, cyclist Sarah Lee and swimmer Siobhan Haughey, the city's medal hopes, are stepping up training.

In recent years, the training of elite athletes in Hong Kong has gradually borne fruit. The Hong Kong team has gained entry into more than 30 events in this year's Tokyo Olympics. However, the broadcast rights for the Games remained undecided for a long time. It was only yesterday (May 11) that Hong Kong people learned that they could support Hong Kong athletes by watching the live broadcast of the Games. For the first time, the Hong Kong government has purchased the rights to broadcast the Olympic Games and handed them to five licensed private television stations for free broadcasting on the condition that they must send a crew to Tokyo, broadcast the events in which Hong Kong athletes participate, and provide highlights for RTHK.

Over the past twenty years, international sports events have become increasingly commercialised, and TV broadcast fees have risen in tandem with the trend. Programme production has also become costly. Given the limited size of the Hong Kong market, advertising revenues are often insufficient to cover the related costs. Private TV stations are worried about making a loss and have become increasingly prudent about spending money on the broadcast rights for events such as the Olympic Games. The last Olympics in Brazil, for example, cost HK$160 million alone for the broadcast rights. After the costs of on-site coverage and other activities of the crew were taken into account, the local TV station's total investment was about HK$300 million. However, the Games turned out to be a loss for the station, as income from advertisements was affected by unfavourable factors such as the time difference.

As for the purchase of the broadcast rights for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the government is unable to tell the public in detail how much they have cost, as the negotiation process, the terms of the contract and many other details are classified as commercial secrets by the copyright owner. The Hong Kong government can merely say that the cost is reasonable and lower than that of either of the two previous Olympic Games. That said, the government should try to increase transparency and explain to the public as much as possible without violating the provisions of the contract. Meanwhile, it should also co-ordinate and communicate with major television stations to work out the broadcast arrangements. Given the many uncertainties about the Tokyo Olympics, TV stations have only two months or so to produce the programmes. No doubt they will have different considerations about how many human and physical resources should be devoted. If they are unable to dispatch a big crew to Tokyo, how can they fulfil the requirements of the government by broadcasting every event involving Hong Kong contestants? This will put these stations to the test.

明報社評2021.05.12：開先河購奧運轉播權 政府有責任一跟到底

港府破格斥資購入東京奧運電視轉播權，交予5間電視台免費播放。

東奧揭幕距今只有兩個多月時間。日本疫情持續，單日新增確診成百上千，東京大阪病例尤多。日本政府和國際奧委會因應疫情，宣布一系列措施，包括不接待海外觀眾、嚴限參賽選手活動範圍、必要時甚至全程閉門作賽，民調卻顯示六成日本人認為東奧應停辦，民間團體呼籲政府以人民生命健康為先，停辦奧運的聯署，短短4天便有超過30萬人支持，日本當局未置可否，僅說東奧取消與否，最終決定權在國奧委。東奧前途未卜，惟各地參賽健兒並未停止備戰。在香港，被視為「獎牌希望」的單車選手李慧詩、泳將何詩蓓等，都在加緊訓練。

香港精英運動員培訓近年漸見成果，今屆東奧，港隊健兒已取得超過30項賽事的參賽資格，然而東奧香港電視轉播權遲遲未有着落，直至昨天，市民方知道有機會透過電視直播，為港隊健兒打氣。港府首度購入奧運會電視轉播權，交予5間持牌私營電視台免費播放，條件包括必須派攝製隊往東京、必須播香港運動員比賽，以及向香港電台提供精華片段。

過去20年，國際體育盛事日益商業化，電視轉播費水漲船高，節目製作費亦不菲，香港市場規模有限，廣告收益往往未能抵消相關成本，私營電視台擔心做蝕本生意，對斥資購下奧運會一類賽事的轉播權，變得愈來愈審慎。以上屆巴西奧運為例，單是轉播費便要1.6億港元，連同攝製隊現場採訪等開支，本地電視台投入約3億元，卻因時差等不利廣告收入，最終要蝕本。

奧運轉播權洽購，由磋商過程到合約條款，很多細節均被版權商列為商業機密，港府無法詳細交代轉播費，僅表示價錢合理，較上兩屆奧運少。無論如何，政府應在不違合約規定下，盡量提高透明度，多向公眾解說；與此同時，政府亦應跟各大電視台協調溝通，理順轉播安排。疫下東奧變數太多，電視台只有兩個多月時間籌備節目製作，應該投入多少人力物力，固然各有考慮；倘若無法調動大隊人手到東京現場，如何滿足港府要求，做到香港選手賽事必播，也是一個考驗。

