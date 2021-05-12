名人教英文：歐超聯厚顏自肥

Grind to a halt 是 idiom（諺語），意思是「慢慢停下來」。Grind 的意思為「磨碎、粉碎」，grindstone即是「磨石」，是一種研磨工具，用於把物件的稜角磨平。Grindstone 亦可見於諺語，譬如 put one's nose to the grindstone，意思是「努力不懈地做事」，例如：she put her nose to the grindstone and passed the DSE exam with flying colours（她孜孜不倦地溫習，終於在文憑試考得優異成績）。

此外，grind 可與 preposition（介詞）out 組成grind out，解作「重複地做某件事」，營造非常沉悶的氣氛。譬如，this company grinds out the same advertisement every year（這公司每年重複推出同款宣傳），而 halt 的意思則為「停頓」。

Brazenly 是 adverb（副詞），意思是「明目張膽地、明顯地」。當 brazen 搭配 preposition（介詞）out 作 phrasal verb（片語動詞），意思便是「死纏爛打、厚臉皮、毫不避嫌地做某件事」。英國作家 Sarah Waters 曾在其作品《守夜》（The Night Watch）中寫道，The best thing to do was to brazen it out, throw your head back, walk with a swagger, make a 'character' of yourself ，意思是要「厚着臉皮，昂首闊步，走出自我」。

To the tune of something 常用於強調巨大的金額，譬如：A funding plan to the tune of $5.4 billion was approved by LegCo to support the future operation of Ocean Park（立法會通過撥款方案建議，向海洋公園提供54億元貸款）。

文︰葉劉淑儀

