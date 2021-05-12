Common Nonsense：The Gambler

Interestingly but understandably, in spite of the confined compass of its power and impact, the local elections of the United Kingdom midway into the government's full term are always aptly seen as the mid-term report card of the government in session. Before the local elections, I wagered a pint of Guinness that the Tories would lose badly this time. As an unseasoned pundit on British politics, I nevertheless had the audacity (勇氣) to back up my wager with the many grounds (all except one are about bill or bills!) disapproving Boris Johnson, the incumbent Conservative Prime Minister.

First and foremost, Johnson and his Tories have introduced the illiberal Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill 2021 (the New Protest Bill) in Parliament. The New Protest Bill is mammoth in scope and impact as to the police power to be asserted to curb public rallies and protests. The Bill, inter alia, would allow police officers to impose any conditions they feel necessary on certain types of protest, and expand their power to kill any demonstrations they feel would be unacceptably noisy or a nuisance. Well, I can't stop wondering what protest would become if it is not noisy or being no nuisance in the eyes of the government. Most recently David Blunkett, the former Labour Home Secretary for Tony Blair's government, reminded us in The Guardian gently but resoundingly, ''If we suppress protest, we could see more anger towards institutions including the police, the judiciary and parliament. We would lose the civil engagement and sense of celebration that we see at events such as women's marches or Pride.'' This remark is so true that it shall transcend the bipartisan divide between Labour and the Tories.

Then there's the political loan/gift scandal surrounding the refurbishment of No 10 Downing Street (shrewd commentators light-heartedly call it ''the wallpaper-gate''! Cheers!) in which the Prime Minister looks very suspicious in not coming clean about the full details of who did foot the bill. The Wallpaper-Gate is just like the legendary WaterGate episode to the extent that what matter are not the material details but what those details stand for: the regrettable absence of integrity in the highest elected office of the country! Johnson is perhaps as much a schemer as Nixon. He unfailingly has the deepest aspiration for the highest office but nothing more. The highest elected office shall always be the way to accomplish the highest for the electorates. We aspire to reach the moon for the moonlight without which the moon is just a rough surface with a sphere shape. To me, Johnson is just stuck on that surface unashamedly. And it's a mere oddity for him to worship and even write on Winston Churchill. ''The Churchill Factor'', according to Johnson, is that ''(h)e was eccentric, over the top, camp, with his own special trademark clothes...'' I am afraid that's just Johnson's self-styled characterisation (only with the necessary change from ''trademark clothes'' to ''trademark scruff hairdo'').

Quite the contrary, Sir Keir Starmer QC, the Labour leader succeeding the unappealing Jeremy Corbyn and a very accomplished defence barrister, asserts an authority that may unite the very elitism and the celebrated cause of egalitarianism (平等主義) in contemporary Britain. It seems to me that Sir Keir's leadership represents the return to New Labour's broad-based meritocracy with a keen eye on bridging the yawning gap of social inequality as advanced by Blair, Brown and even the Milibands (I'm kidding. New Labour is largely another form of Thatcherism!). My dislike of Johnson is just personal. Johnson was straight from Eton to Balliol of Oxford whereas Sir Keir went to Leeds before landing on St Edmund of Oxford. Johnson's rise is so scripted (預先鋪排的) according to his unscrupulous toolkits but Sir Keir's is quite otherwise (Pardon me that I in fact didn't know who he is before he made the Labour leadership bid!).

But, having rolled out my well-oiled arguments, things turned out totally against me as well as the bewildered Labour. The day after the local election result was known the editorial of the Financial Times lamented ''Johnson reinvents the Tories in his own image''! But the piece stopped short of detailing what that image would be. But I could immediately offer my bid by quoting the subtitle of Tom Bower's fresh biography of Johnson: ''The Gambler!''

Johnson successfully bet on many things from Brexit, taking on David Cameron, lying low before Theresa May (for a while) to keeping his friend/foe Michael Gove around him close. Perhaps he only lost once on his plotted Prorogation of the Parliament, the very essence of democracy. But, at least till now, Johnson has been handsomely rewarded by democracy.

The gambler's traits and sentiments suit the psyche and intrigue of democracy or so it seems.

Ohhh my wager? Though I have lost, I couldn't get myself into any pub to tap my Guinness as I'm still waiting for my vaccine jabs.

■by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.