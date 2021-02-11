Editorial：Preventing election fraud in the new system

The main part of the new design of Hong Kong's electoral system rests on two committees, namely the EC and the Candidate Eligibility Review Committee (CERC). There will be 1,500 members from the five sectors in the EC. The three methods for their selection include nomination as ex-officio members, nomination by the bodies in specific subsectors and election by the corporate or individual voters of the subsectors concerned. According to the amendment bill published by the Hong Kong government, elections will be held for nearly 1,000 seats under the new system. However, in most subsectors, individual voters will be replaced by corporate voters, and only the ''designated bodies'' listed by the government are eligible to vote. As for the CERC, it will be composed of principal officials from the government and members of reputation in society. Tian Feilong, a legal expert on the mainland, describes the CERC as an authoritative screening mechanism in which ''a single ballot can exercise rejection'', while the EC is a mechanism for gatekeeping by means of a ''dual nomination threshold''. Aside from the support of the voters of the sector to which they belong, candidates also have to receive nominations from other sectors. Such an arrangement is for the purpose of fulfilling the principle of ''patriots ruling Hong Kong'' and ensuring that those who enter the race have attained both ''recognition in the sector'' and ''representation in society'', so that they will not reflect the interests of specific sectors or a narrow political spectrum merely.

Of course, if one examines these institutional changes from the perspective of traditional Western democratic theories, one will definitely arrive at a totally different conclusion. After all, what the new electoral system prizes is, to a certain extent, ''meritocratic politics''. It is at odds with the Western ''democratic politics'' that Hong Kong people are used to and understand. However, it is also an inescapable fact that after the anti-amendment storm and the implementation of the National Security Law in Hong Kong, a fundamental paradigm shift has already occurred in the political development of Hong Kong.

No matter which political system one adopts, it is necessary to try every means to improve oneself and prevent political graft. The efforts of law enforcement agencies like the ICAC are necessary to prevent the flourishing of corruption trends. But the monitoring role of the media as the Fourth Estate is also indispensable to society. To keep elections clean, the efforts of law enforcement agencies and the presence of the media and citizens who have the courage to blow the whistle are both necessary.

明報社評 2021.05.11：選舉舞弊須提防 反腐工作要早做

香港修改選舉制度，條例草案預料月底恢復二讀，廉政專員表示，署方稍後將加強防賄防舞弊宣傳。選委會新增不少界別，亦有不少機構，諸如大學、註冊學校等首獲選舉權，一些持份者未必熟悉選舉遊戲規則，亦未必了解如何應付一些帶有拉票意味的酬酢，當局多向相關團體及人士講解，有助避免誤墮法網。「愛國者治港」，必須選賢任能，內地法律學者認為，選委會的新構成和雙重提名機制，加強了公共利益代表性，有助阻止無德無能者入閘；在香港，不少人則擔心權力集中小撮人手中易生腐敗，當中折射兩種截然不同的政治觀。賢能政治是一種理想，現實是任何選舉制度下，都一定有人會嘗試鑽空子，選舉防舞弊，嚴正執法固然重要，強而有力的第四權監察，同樣不可或缺。

香港選舉制度新設計，重點落在兩個委員會，一是選委會，二是資格審查委員會。選委會五大界別合共1500名委員，有3種產生辦法，包括當然選委、指定團體提名，以及由相關界別團體選民投票產生。根據港府提出的條例草案，新制下經選舉產生的選委議席近千，大多數界別都由以往個人票改為團體票，只有政府列出的「指明實體」，才可以投票。資審委方面，成員由港府主要官員，以及有名望的社會人士出任。內地法律學者田飛龍形容，資審委是「一票否決」式的權威審查機制，至於選委會則以「雙重提名」機制把關，參選人要得到所屬界別選民支持，更要在選委會其他界別取得提名，有關安排既是為了貫徹「愛國者治港」，同時亦可確保入閘者兼具「界別認受性」及「社會代表性」，不會只反映個別界別利益或偏狹政治光譜。

當然，若用傳統西方民主理論看待這些制度變化，肯定得出截然不同結論，畢竟新選舉制度所看重的，某程度是「賢能政治」，跟港人習慣和理解的西方「民主政治」格格不入，然而經歷了反修例風暴和《港區國安法》，香港政治發展出現了根本範式轉移，亦是無法迴避的現實。

不管奉行什麼政治體制，都必須設法自我完善，阻止政治腐敗。嚴防歪風滋長，有賴廉署等執法機構努力。傳媒發揮第四權監察作用，對社會仍是必不可少。維護選舉廉潔，需要執法機構努力，也需要傳媒和市民敢於充當吹哨者。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

avail oneself of sth /əˈveɪl/：to use or take advantage of an opportunity or available resource

indispensable /ˌɪndɪˈspensəbl/：too important to be without

at odds：in conflict or at variance

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm