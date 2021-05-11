The issue of cross-border marriage

The fact that Hong Kong and mainland China have separate legal systems and are two jurisdictions (legal regions) is a historical issue that was further confirmed by the policy of "one country, two systems". This, however, has not impeded judicial co-operation between the two regions.

The mainland China and Hong Kong authorities signed the Choice of Court Arrangement in 2008, which excluded matrimonial and family cases though they are in the domain of civil law. The reason was that such litigation involves much more complicated issues. Both applicants for divorce have to carry out re-litigation in mainland China and Hong Kong. If either party does not co-operate, the case will be delayed and become too difficult to resolve. The judiciaries of mainland China and Hong Kong started to address the issue of the mutual recognition of divorce in the two regions in 2016. The Arrangement on Reciprocal Recognition and Enforcement of Civil Judgments in Matrimonial and Family Cases by the Courts of the Mainland and of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was the result of such effort.

For those planning to get divorced, that is a belated "blessing". As for the good news of marriage, 14,518 cross-border marriages between Hong Kong and mainland China were registered in Hong Kong in 2019. Cross-border marriages registered in mainland China have even greater implications, and it might take a lot of time before the cumbersome red tape can be cut.

If Hong Kong residents want to get married with mainlanders and register their marriage with the home affairs departments on the mainland, they are required to provide a certificate of absence of marriage record issued by the Marriage Registration and Records Office in Hong Kong. Also, the certificate must be certified by a Hong Kong lawyer approved by the Ministry of Justice of the mainland. After the handover of Hong Kong, the home affairs offices on the mainland and Hong Kong's Marriage Registration and Records Office are government departments that belong to the same country. It is unreasonable for these two departments not to recognise the documents issued by each other.

No doubt mainland China and Hong Kong have different norms concerning the certification of documents. On the mainland, a photograph of the couple is on the marriage certificate, while in Hong Kong it does not have a photograph and a certificate of absence of marriage record is quite plain. It is indeed difficult for the government of mainland China to examine these documents. While it is only a legal procedure that involves the taking of an oath for applicants to find a Hong Kong lawyer to certify their documents, that adds to the costs and hassle.

However, once either side of the governments takes the initiative to "go further", the problem will not be too difficult to resolve. As for which party should take the initiative or whether another mutual legal assistance agreement should be signed, it is a matter for the government departments of the two regions to consider.

Many people are waiting to see when the mainland and Hong Kong authorities will bring good news to couples who are registering their cross-border marriage.

明報社評2021.05.10：離婚竟比結婚易解決 跨境婚姻須為民解困

立法會上周三通過《內地婚姻家庭案件判決互認條例》，今後相關人士可以免除或者減少因為內地與香港兩地重複訴訟而帶來的麻煩。然而，這是兩地司法機構出於解決問題的角度去合作，而非主動發現問題的處理態度，兩地居民申請結婚需要提供無婚姻紀錄證明則是一例。

內地與香港實行兩種法律制度，同時是兩個司法管轄區（法域），這是歷史遺留問題，亦由「一國兩制」的制度安排得以確認，但這並不妨礙兩地司法合作。

2008年內地與香港簽署《互認和執行當事人協議管轄的民商事案件判決的安排》，但將本來也屬於民事範疇的婚姻家庭案件排除在外，原因是這類訴訟複雜得多，離婚申請人雙方要在內地與香港重複訴訟，如果任何一方不合作，將會令案件曠日持久而難於解決。內地與香港司法機構就離婚判決互認問題自2016年開始着手解決，最終達成了《互認協議》。

對於準備離婚的人士來說，這是遲來的「好事」。至於結婚的好事，2019年在香港註冊的香港與內地之間的跨境婚姻登記達到14,518宗，在內地註冊結婚的跨境婚姻，影響範圍更廣，但麻煩的手續則不知道要猴年馬月才能解決。

香港人要跟內地人在內地向民政部門註冊結婚，必須出具香港婚姻登記處發出的無婚姻紀錄證明，並且需要由司法部認可的香港律師公證該證明有效。回歸以後，內地民政部門與香港婚姻登記處，同屬於一個國家的政府部門，相互不承認對方發出的證明文件，實在是說不過去。

誠然，內地與香港在證明文件上有不同的規範，內地結婚證有夫妻合照，香港的結婚證書沒有照片，無婚姻紀錄證明書也十分簡單，內地政府如何查證確實有一定的困難，要求申請者通過香港律師來公證只是一個宣誓的法律程序，卻為當事人增加了費用的開支和手續上的麻煩。

然而，只要兩地政府任何一方主動「多走一步」，問題不難迎刃而解，至於由哪一方來採取主動，還是再簽署一個司法互助協議，則是兩地政府部門需要考慮的問題。

內地與特區政府什麼時候為跨境結婚的鴛鴦這種民生大事帶來好消息，很多人都在翹首盼望。

■Glossary 生字

hassle : a situation that is annoying because it involves doing sth difficult or complicated that needs a lot of effort

judiciary : the judges of a country or a state, when they are considered as a group

impede : to delay or stop the progress of sth