In a Nutshell : Napoleon's legacies

Due to recent upheavals to Western politics brought by BLM movements, the French have taken the opportunity to reflect upon Napoleon's legacies, which included his reintroduction of slavery in 1802 after their country's abolition of it in 1794.

President Macron hesitated to commemorate him but eventually said, "Napoleon Bonaparte is a part of us." Napoleon has been praised for his maintenance of the fruit of the French Revolution, albeit through military invasion and the forceful imposition of French systems and ideas of the Enlightenment. In the name of protecting the republic, he eventually created an empire. What must we not forsake in quest of freedom? His story still provides plenty of food for thought.

■Text: Staff Reporter

An update on the latest cultural events