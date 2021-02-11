Australian in HK : India's COVID catastrophe

That same day, India registered 234,000 new COVID-19 cases and 1,341 deaths ... the official figures, with real figures said to be much higher.

Modi thus joins Boris Johnson (UK), Donald Trump (USA), Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil) and Andrés Obrador (Mexico) in a catastrophic club of irresponsible leaders whose COVID denial has meant enormous suffering for their peoples.

■Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆