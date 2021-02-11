Mona's Musings : Bean sprouts, hikers, and Mother's Day

Her effort explains the beautiful salad bowls my sister and I have been bringing around to woo fellow office-workers. Truth be told — we were caught aching about the over-priced ingredients one day. Thereafter, my mom developed a renewed understanding of "cash crops" and started growing our supplies.

Mothers' adaptability to their offspring's development is phenomenal. Children being god-sent demons, their paths deviate from their parents' imagination the moment they greet the world. When my mother endorsed my early interest in arts and literature, she probably had the image of a contained and well-read young lady in mind. Little did she expect the road-literature-inspired solo trips I made around the world, hitching cars and encountering strangers. After her initial mini-heart attacks subsided, she became my most loyal travel anecdote listener, never for once questioning my itineraries.

Her flexibility later encouraged me to include her in my adventures. I busied myself with planning an ambitious backpacking trip with my parents, going up the fourth highest Scottish mountain in winter, resulting in muscle spasm in my mom, and a long and sullen face from my dad. The experience hit me hard — mom's cognitive adaptability does not translate into her physical strength. In the real world, she is still the timid woman who would rather spend her afternoons reading recipes than climb a daunting mounting with me. I was less flexible to her needs than vice versa.

As the years went by and our needs kept changing, we continued to hit unfamiliar territories that required gear changing — after all, my mom hasn't grown old before, and neither have I experienced a grown-up life. Perhaps due to the long-practised adaptability, we seem to be hitting lesser and lesser blunders. The credits rightfully go to my mom.

I hope you had a great Happy Mother's Day!

