【明報專訊】Librarians have a fond regard for Wiggles. "He's such a responsible fellow," one said. "I never have to remind him to bring back a book. Of course," she added, "the books he brings back aren't always in the best condition. Look, there he is bringing back a book now!" "I've brought this one back early," he complained, "because it's rather tasteless (乏味的)!" Bring back here means to return something.