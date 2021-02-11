Editorial : Identifying the spread of COVID-19 variant in the community

Early last month, a man of Indian descent returned to Hong Kong from Dubai and was diagnosed with COVID-19 only after he finished the quarantine in a hotel and entered the community. Laboratory tests showed that he was infected with the double mutant variant that has been ravaging India recently. His female friend, who is from the Philippines, was also diagnosed with the virus. Shortly afterwards, three Filipino domestic helpers and even the families of their employers were diagnosed with the variant. The three Filipino domestic helpers work at Tung Chung, Pok Fu Lam and Quarry Bay respectively, while the Indian man lives at Jordan. At first glance, there is no linkage between their cases. However, genetic analysis has revealed that the COVID-19 viruses infecting the Indian man and the Filipino domestic helper at Tung Chung had the same genetic properties.

The Indian man came clean about where he had been only after repeated investigations by CHP. He visited, among other places, Citygate at Tung Chung more than half a month ago. On the 13th of last month, he was at a gathering at the place of the family and friends of his female friend at Chai Wan. Actually, the 60-year-old woman who was newly diagnosed yesterday (May 6) lives at the apartment of the gathering. It remains unknown whether the Indian man has spread the variant at Tung Chung. What is clear right now is that the diagnosis of the three Filipino domestic helpers was related to him. CHP has found that three of the participants in the Chai Wan gathering also met with three Filipino domestic helpers, whose diagnoses have now been confirmed, at a Sham Shui Po apartment on April 18.

Local infection of the double mutant variant has been diagnosed in more than ten people. Though through CHP's perseverance, the source of the infection and the chain of transmission have at last been revealed, it has taken a long time to find out the truth. The possibility that multiple chains of transmission have been created in the community cannot be ruled out. After the three Filipino domestic helpers were infected, they might of course have passed the virus to the places they went. However, whether they were in other gatherings on the three holidays over the past few weeks will also affect the spread of the virus. Furthermore, it is nearly certain that some of the people who were in a gathering with the Filipino domestic helpers on April 18 have been infected. The places they have been to are also worthy of concern. CHP has mentioned that some of their relatives and friends, who were listed as close contacts, have gathered with friends at a Deep Water Bay beach twice recently. The authorities have arranged for the attendees to undergo mandatory quarantine. While the authorities must speed up tracking to prevent the spread of the virus, the public must also prepare for the worst: the variant may have undergone its third- or fourth-generation spread in the community. Citizens must stay vigilant on Mother's Day, which is on Sunday.

It is an objective fact that foreign domestic helpers have a habit of gathering on holidays. To require them to undergo mandatory quarantine is to prevent the spread of the virus, and it is less controversial than requiring them to be vaccinated as a condition of the renewal of their contracts. When it comes to the fight against the pandemic, one must be pragmatic. Excess ideological baggage will only hamstring the anti-pandemic efforts.

明報社評2021.05.07：瞞報行蹤妨礙抗疫 檢控重罰以儆效尤

變種病毒流入社區，衛生防護中心抽絲剝繭，發現多宗「源頭不明」個案，原來都跟之前確診的印度抵港男子相關，種種迹象顯示，有人隱瞞聚會派對。

上月初，一名印度裔男子從迪拜返港，完成酒店檢疫進入社區後才確診，化驗顯示他所感染的，乃是最近肆虐印度的雙重變種病毒，他的菲律賓女友人亦證實確診。未幾，本港先後有3名菲傭確診感染變種病毒，就連僱主家人亦中招。3名菲傭分別在東涌、薄扶林及鰂魚涌工作，印度裔男子則居於佐敦，驟看眼並無關連，可是基因分析卻發現，印度裔男子及東涌菲傭的病毒基因完全相同。

衛生防護中心再三追查，印度裔男子日前才交代行蹤，包括大半個月前到過東涌東薈城，以及在上月13日，到過女友人親友位於柴灣的住所聚會。昨天最新確診的六旬婦人，正是在「柴灣聚會」單位居住。印度裔男子有否在東涌將變種病毒傳開，暫時仍不清楚，惟現已可以肯定，3名菲傭確診跟他有關。衛生防護中心發現，「柴灣聚會」參與者，有3人於4月18日在深水埗一個單位，與現時已知確診的3名菲傭聚會。

雙重變種病毒本地感染，超過10人確診，衛生防護中心鍥而不捨，感染源頭與傳播鏈總算有了眉目，然而延宕多時才找出真相，不排除社區已衍生出多條傳播鏈。3名菲傭感染後，平常出入固然可能留下病毒，最近數周3天假期，她們有否參與其他聚會，亦可能影響病毒傳播情况。另外，4月18日與3名菲傭聚會的人，幾可肯定有感染者，他們近期到過什麼地方，同樣叫人關注。衛生防護中心提到，有被列為密切接觸者的親友，最近兩度於深水灣泳灘與朋友聚會，當局已安排出席者強檢。當局必須加快追蹤步伐，阻止病毒擴散，可是公眾亦要有最壞打算，變種病毒可能已在社區出現第三、第四代傳播，星期日母親節，市民必須提高警覺。

外傭習慣假日群聚是客觀事實，要求外傭強檢，為的是防止病毒傳播，爭議亦較續約條件加入接種疫苗為小。抗疫務實勿務虛，太多意識形態包袱，只會令防疫工作綁手綁腳。

■Glossary

生字

piece together : to understand a story, situation, etc. by taking all the facts and details about it and putting them together

lead : a piece of information that may help in the resolution of a problem

come clean : to tell the truth about sth that you have been keeping secret