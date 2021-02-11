John Larrysson's Column：Old English spelling patterns with K

Old English used a CC spelling at the end of many words which became a CK in Middle English. So words like sack come from the Old English word sacc. When does one use a C or a CK in Modern English spelling? There is no firm rule, however as a general guideline, the letter K replaced the letter C after a long vowel (peak, make), diphthong (hawk, book) or a consonant (risk, bank). After a short vowel, the Middle English -CK is used to represent the K-sound (back, lock, stack). Words from both Old French/Latin origin and Old English origin often got respelled to fit this pattern. However many words that used to be spelt with a -CK ending and eventually were shortened to -C, examples include musick and publick. So the pattern exists, but not all words follow it.

The letter C usually makes a K-sound (instead of an S-sound) before A, O or U. At the beginning of words the letter K is silent before a letter N. At the end of words -CK is often used for the K sound. In the next article, we will cover K sound spelling patterns that were brought to English by foreign words.

