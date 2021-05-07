A Littl English：Animal orchestra‧2

''Are we under attack? What is this banging and clanging? I'd better go see who dares to make all this hullabaloo in my territory.''

The dreadful clamour seemed to be coming from deep in the forest. The lion sprang off and soon came to where the animal orchestra was playing vigorously. On seeing the lion, the monkey called out, ''Intermission (中場休息)! We have an important visitor in the audience, our great leader, the Lion.''

''Oh, please don't let me interrupt your playing, ''said the lion, making a great show of appearing magnanimous (寬宏大量的). ''My, my, I had no idea we had such talent in our neighbourhood. What is this extraordinary piece I just heard?''

''It's nothing really — only a simple tune we made up together; just jamming (合作演奏),'' answered the monkey.

''Well, it shows great promise,'' the lion growled encouragingly. ''I like to sing a bit myself, when I'm not so busy. Ahem, what say I give you a song?''

''That's marvellous!'' shouted the animals, for what else could they say? The lion threw back his head, opened wide his powerful jaws and gave a long, thundering roar. This brought the other big cats — the tiger, the leopard; even the bear and the wolf came out of curiosity.

''Oh, good, you're here!'' the lion greeted them. ''Now we can form a chorus and this orchestra can accompany us.'' On hearing this, the newcomers began to howl with delight — like most powerful folk, they love hearing the sound of their own voice.

The orchestra members were none too pleased that their group had been ''hijacked'' by the lion and other beasts of prey, but they knew better than to argue with anyone with such big teeth. Since no one dared to criticise their dreadful singing, the chorus continued bellowing, grunting and roaring, convinced that they were generously sharing their musical gifts with the lesser, common creatures.

■Something to：DISCUSS

In a band, each instrument has its unique sound. In society, each person has his or her own voice. We all want to live in a society where each voice can sound out, without fear. Can you name some places where people enjoy such rights?

■Useful：VOCACULARY

magnanimous: gracious, generous in spirit. Opposite: petty, mean, mean-spirited

noise: clamour, hullabaloo, disturbance

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷