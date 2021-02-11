名人教英文：The chemistry between people 人與人之間的契合與感應

普里蒂：你看來有點如在夢中，剛才去了哪裏？

Vera: I've just been to our local cinema.

薇拉：去了我們附近的電影院看電影。

Priti: That's an old-fashioned thing to do. Most people watch movies at home.

普里蒂：上電影院，不合潮流了。今天，多數人都在家看電影。

Vera: I know, but ours has got a new owner. He's changed everything. You can get a drink from the bar and sit in really comfortable chairs at tables to watch the film. It's very popular.

薇拉：不錯，但我們那家電影院換了個新主人，改變了一切。你可以在賣酒櫃檯要一杯飲料，坐在十分舒適的椅子上，面前還有一張桌子，邊喝邊看電影。觀衆對此十分滿意。

Priti: So why dreamy?

普里蒂：你一臉如在夢中的樣子，又是為什麼？

Vera: Well, it's been showing a season of vintage films and I went to see Road to Eternity with John Dexter and Marie Clair.

薇拉：電影院近期播映多齣舊日經典電影；我剛才去看的，是約翰．德克斯特與瑪麗．克萊爾主演的《走向永恆》。

Priti: Oh, I know that one. I saw it on TV ages ago. It's so romantic. No wonder you look dreamy.

普里蒂：啊，這齣電影，我很久之前在電視上看過，劇情十分浪漫，難怪你看來如在夢中。

Vera: Yes, the chemistry between the two stars is so powerful. You get the feeling that they're really in love and not just acting.

薇拉：那兩位明星的確十分契合，使人覺得他們是真心相愛，而不是在演戲。◆

Chemistry 是「化學」或「化學成分與反應」，可用以比喻人與人之間的契合或感應，有人直譯做「化學作用」，那當然是下流的現代漢語。中文宜按句子的意思翻譯，例如：(1) The chemistry of love is never easy to understand（愛情之微妙，從來不容易理解）。(2) Judging by the way they acted, we didn't think there was good chemistry between them（看他們的舉止，大家都認為他們不大合得來）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。