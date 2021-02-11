Editorial：HK-Singapore travel bubble in jeopardy again

Last November, Hong Kong and Singapore reached an air travel bubble agreement. Shortly afterwards, the fourth wave of infections broke out in Hong Kong, and the agreement was shelved before it even took effect. After much ado for several months, another travel bubble agreement was to be implemented on May 26. What was unexpected was that there would be new uncertainties just when its implementation was in sight.

The coronavirus is constantly mutating around the world. Despite the tough gatekeeping measures in Singapore, it has not been able to block the variants completely. About 30 local cases caused by the mutant strains of COVID-19 have appeared so far. The Singaporean government has announced that it will tighten its anti-pandemic measures. The quarantine period at a designated facility for inbound travellers, except for those from a handful of regions including mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Australia and New Zealand, will be lengthened from 14 days to 21 days. The authorities have also announced a ban on gatherings of more than five people, the tightening of the maximum number of employees in offices, and the closure of high-risk areas such as fitness centres and gyms.

The recent pandemic in India has gone out of control. As variants are rampant, Hong Kong must not let its guard down. Yesterday (May 5), three new local infections were detected in Hong Kong, all involving the variants from India. After days of tracking and tracing, it became known only yesterday that these cases are connected with the first local case of the variant involving an Indian man through human interactions. It remains unknown whether the mutants have spread at Tung Chung.

Mentioning the travel bubble scheme the other day, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau said that the number of confirmed cases in Singapore remained within an acceptable range for both sides. However, the pandemic has taken a sharp turn for the worse. Even if Singapore can ride out this crisis, Hong Kong has to stop the spread of variants in time. Therefore, it is not the best time to relaunch the travel bubble scheme.

There are about ten local cases of variants in total, four of which were confirmed after the people concerned had completed their hotel quarantine. The authorities should review as soon as possible whether there are loopholes in hotel quarantine arrangements and whether there are inadequacies in the sample-taking procedure adopted by the contractors that carry out the tests. Experts suggest that people who have been under quarantine recently in the hotels concerned should be traced and their antibodies should be tested in order to find out whether there is any problem with the sample-taking procedures of the contractors. These suggestions should be adopted by the government.

The entry restrictions in Hong Kong need to be further strengthened. Over the past few days, whenever a case involving a mutant was discovered, the authorities have taken significantly strict quarantine measures which have caused inconvenience to the citizens affected. However, to prevent the spread of the mutants, it is necessary to take a strict approach to mandatory quarantine. So far, only about one million people in Hong Kong have been vaccinated. They merely account for around 15% of the population. In the face of the threat of the mutants, Hong Kong citizens should get vaccinated as soon as possible if health conditions permit.

明報社評 2021.05.06：「變種危機」籠罩星港 旅遊氣泡無謂勉強

香港接連發現變種病毒本地感染個案，新加坡更因為出現變種病毒感染群組，大幅收緊防疫措施，原定本月底啟動的港星旅遊氣泡，不排除又再泡湯。印度疫情失控，變種病毒肆虐，成為各地抗疫重大挑戰，新加坡已宣布加強入境檢疫限制。港府應盡快檢視酒店檢疫和檢測採樣安排，停飛「熔斷」亦須更果斷；與此同時，為防變種病毒在社區擴散，強檢隔離力度，短期有必要加強。

去年11月，星港達成旅遊氣泡協議，未幾香港爆發第四波疫情，旅遊氣泡尚未吹起便告爆破。經數月折騰，準備本月26日再啟動旅遊氣泡，未料臨門一腳又出現變數。

新冠病毒在各地不斷演變，新加坡把關雖嚴，仍然無法徹底封堵，當地迄今約有30宗變種病毒株本地感染病例。新加坡政府已宣布收緊防疫措施，除了來自兩岸四地及澳紐等少數地區人士，其餘入境者在指定設施隔離檢疫的時間，將由14天延長至21天。當局同時還宣布，禁止5人以上聚會，收緊員工上班數目上限，健身中心及體育館等高風險場所均要關閉。

最近印度疫情失控，變種病毒氾濫，香港絕不能掉以輕心。昨天本港新增3宗本地感染，均涉印度變種病毒。當局連日調查追蹤，直至昨天方知這幾宗病例，跟本地首宗變種病毒個案的印度裔男子有人脈聯繫，病毒是否已在東涌傳開，仍是未知之數。

商經局長邱騰華日前談到星港旅遊氣泡，表示新加坡確診宗數仍在雙方接受的範圍內；可是疫情急轉直下，即使新加坡化險為夷，香港亦得及時遏阻變種病毒擴散，現在並非重啟星港旅遊氣泡合適時機。

本港社區累計約有10宗變種病毒個案，其中4人均在完成酒店檢疫後確診，當局應盡快檢視酒店防疫有沒有漏洞、檢測機構採樣是否有不足，專家建議追尋最近入住相關酒店的檢疫者，為他們驗抗體，以了解承辦商採樣是否有問題，有關做法值得當局採納。

本港外防輸入，需要進一步加強。過去數天，每當發現變種病毒個案，當局都採取相當嚴厲的檢疫隔離措施，受影響市民大感不便，然而嚴防變種病毒蔓延，強檢隔離確有必要從嚴從緊。本港至今只有大約100萬人接種過新冠疫苗，僅佔人口約15%，面對變種病毒威脅，市民只要身體狀况許可，應該盡快打針。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

in jeopardy /ˈdʒepədi/：in a dangerous position or situation and likely to be lost or harmed

fall through：to come to nothing; fail

ride out：to come safely through a dangerous or difficult situation

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm