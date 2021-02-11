Editorial : Lack of progress in oversight of residential care homes

The incident, which saw a mentally challenged boy plunge to his death, happened five years ago and involved Bridge of Rehabilitation. The care facility had an infamous reputation, since Cheung Kin-wah, its former director, had been involved in numerous cases of sexual assault on mentally challenged female residents of his facility. The inquest heard that the deceased boy had emotional problems. He had an allegedly abusive father, while his mother endured all kinds of hardship in taking care of him for more than ten years. Ultimately, through force of circumstance, she had to send her son to an unexpectedly unscrupulous care home. As her son often had scars of unknown origin, she suspected that he had been subjected to corporal punishment at the care home. At the inquest she and the staff of the care home held on to their different stories. As the boy had a five- to seven-year-old's IQ, the judge believes that suicide can be ruled out. The Coroner's Court has ruled that he died in an accident, meaning that there is no evidence that homicide was involved in his death. This, however, does not mean that the care facility can be absolved of all responsibilities, let alone that the government has done a proper job of supervising care homes. The details of the case show that both human negligence and systemic problems were at play in the death of the boy. The jury have made more than ten recommendations to the Labour and Welfare Bureau and the Social Welfare Department (SWD). In general, the suggestions are that the government should strengthen regulatory inspections and improve the manpower and operation of care homes in order to prevent another tragedy from happening.

People with disabilities need meticulous care. As those with moderate intellectual disabilities and autism are predisposed to emotional problems, they need special care by professionals. However, as unveiled in the inquest into the boy's death, the director, supervisors, assistants and carers of the care home who were involved in the case all lacked relevant training. Some carers received several hours of haphazard courses on how to take care of the disabled only after they were recruited. While closed-circuit television was installed, the system had been left inactivated for a long time since the former director was caught up in the sexual assault scandals and the police visited the care home to collect evidence. The new director never followed up the matter seriously. Furthermore, in the vacant room where the boy was located when the incident occurred, the windows were not secured by chain-link fencing. Had the closed-circuit television been functional, the staff on duty would at least have been able to find that the boy had entered the vacant room and could have stopped him. Had the windows in that room been secured by chain-link fencing, the boy might not have fallen. The supervisor of the care home stated that there were 91 residents in the two-storey facility on the day of the incident. However, it is obvious that the number of carers and assistants at the scene fell short of the requirements of the SWD.

Given the serious shortage of residential care homes in Hong Kong, a radical tightening of supervision may result in the closure of some institutions and affect many residents. That said, the government cannot baulk at action for fear of the consequences and tolerate black sheep. To improve the quality of care homes, the radical solution is to build more institutions and increase manpower. At the same time, the authorities have to amend the regulations as soon as possible and strengthen supervision. The SWD should also strengthen inspections and the enforcement of the law in a serious manner.

明報社評2021.05.05：監管院舍乏進展 政府修例無了期

14歲中度智障自閉症男生在私營院舍「康橋之家」墮樓身亡，死因庭裁定死於意外。本港院舍服務嚴重不足，良莠不齊情况普遍，這宗案件，再度暴露法例規管不到位、政府部門巡查馬虎，未有做好把關角色。

智障男生墮樓事件，發生於5年前，涉事院舍「康橋之家」，之前因為前院長張健華捲入多宗性侵智障女院友案件，臭名遠播。死因聆訊顯示，墮斃男生有情緒問題，父親懷疑虐兒，母親含辛茹苦照顧10多年，迫於無奈才將兒子送去院舍，未料所託非人。母親發現兒子身上常有不明來歷傷痕，懷疑他在院內遭體罰苛待，庭上與院舍人員各執一詞。男生智商只得5至7歲，法官認為可以排除自殺可能，死因庭裁定智障男生死於意外，反映沒有證據顯示案件直接涉及他殺，不代表院舍沒有任何責任，更不代表政府部門有做好監督院舍的角色。案情細節顯示，智障男生墮斃，既涉人為疏忽，亦有系統性的問題，陪審團向勞福局及社署等提出合共10多項建議，大體而言都是要求當局加強規管巡查，改善院舍人手及運作，防止再有悲劇發生。

殘疾人士需要細心照顧，中度智障自閉人士容易有情緒問題，尤其需要專業人士特殊照料，死因聆訊卻顯示，涉事院長、主管、助理員或護理員皆缺乏相關訓練，有護理員入職後才草草上了數小時照顧殘疾人士課程。院舍雖有安裝閉路電視，惟自從前院長捲入性侵醜聞、警方到場取證後，系統長期未有啟用，繼任院長亦無認真跟進；另外，智障男生案發時所在的空置房間，窗戶亦無加裝鐵絲網。倘若院舍閉路電視並非形同虛設，當值職員至少有機會發現男生進入了空置房間，及時制止；倘若空置房間窗戶有鐵絲網，男生亦未必會墮樓。院舍主管供稱，事發當日兩層院舍共有91名院友，惟在場護理員及助理人手，明顯未達社署要求。

本港院舍嚴重不足，大幅收緊監管，或會導致一些院舍結業，影響不少院友，然而政府總不能投鼠忌器，姑息害群之馬。改善院舍質素，釜底抽薪之道是增建院舍增加人手，同時當局亦得盡快修例，加強監管，社署亦應加強巡查執法，不能敷衍了事。

■Glossary

生字

by/through force of circumstance : if sth happens by/through force of circumstance, events make it happen

unscrupulous : without moral principles; not honest or fair

absolve : to state formally that sb is not guilty or responsible for sth