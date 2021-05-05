Study Abroad：Will tests stay?

At the same time, smaller or less recognisable institutions saw a drop in applications. This is disastrous for their finances. Without enough income from tuition and student accommodation, coupled with the general struggles of the pandemic, these colleges might have to cut down on their programmes or fire teaching staff. Some have already closed due to financial hardships. Moreover, even though the tests are now optional, some students (usually wealthier students) are still submitting their test scores to improve their chances of getting in, so the playing field (競爭環境) is still not quite level (公平的).

For some colleges, test optionality is here to stay. For others, standardised tests will continue to be an integral part of the admission process.

■Writer's Profile

Alice is a freshman at Cornell University intending to major in Economics and Computer Science, having previously studied in the UK for six years. A lover of languages, she studies French, Italian, Japanese and picks up bits of other languages when she can.

(Email: sze.ayw@gmail.com)