英語深度遊：從「歐超聯」談英語單眾數（上）

‧Barcelona are £1bn in debt and facing one of the biggest financial crises in their history. Real Madrid were unable to afford a single big signing last summer. Juventus have to find around £100m by the end of June.

這場風暴充分突顯了歐美體育文化衝突，不過，本文主題不是足球，而是英語單眾數的運用。首先，集合名詞（collective nouns）如 family、committee，英式和美式英語的用法略有不同。

教科書一般都提及單數名詞後要用單數動詞，而眾數名詞後則用眾數動詞。有趣的是，在英式英語，這些集合名詞可配單數（singular）或眾數（plural）動詞，例如：

‧The family intend/intends to move to the UK next year.

而在美式英語，則只可搭配單數動詞，例如：

‧The family intends to move to the UK next year.

和足球息息相關的「team」，也屬於集合名詞，以下是英式英語和美式英語的實例：

‧England's football team now face either Russia or Croatia in the semi-finals on Wednesday.（英國 Sky News）

‧U.S. Soccer Team Is Again Being Rebuilt With an Interim Coach's Blueprint（美國《紐約時報》）

按照以上的邏輯，把集合名詞的文法原則套用到球會的名字上，本文開首所引 Jonathan Liew 一段文字用上了眾數動詞，似乎順理成章了。正如英國文化協會解釋：In the Premier League, all football teams are singular in form (Arsenal, Manchester Utd, Chelsea) but, in British English, we use a plural form when we are referring to the football team and their actions（在英格蘭超級聯賽，所有球隊名稱都是單數（如阿仙奴、曼聯、車路士），但在英式英語，當我們提及球隊和他們的動向時，我們便使用眾數動詞）。

我們不妨檢驗一下英國文化協會的說法。一支球隊是單數，按理應用單數動詞，例如介紹球會歷史，確實較常用單數動詞，如下：

‧Arsenal is one of the most successful squads in English football history（《大英百科全書》）

但是也有例外，例如《朗文當代辭典》便用了眾數的 they 來指代同一支球隊：

‧Arsenal...a very successful English football team from North London. They play at the Emirates stadium...

體育新聞報道賽果，則確實通常用眾數，如下：

‧City are within touching distance of regaining the Premier League title...（BBC）

與英國球會相關的文法慣例大致如此。那麼美國的情况又怎樣？下期續談。

■作者簡介︰作者從事中譯英，IELTS取得8.5分，深信學英文既講趣味也講深度，要探索文法英語才會說得地道。

（電郵：terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com）

文︰Terence Yip •葉凱楓