Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1. A short period of refreshment. (3,5)
5. Too much heavy work could be described as _____ breaking.
8. What COVID-19 distancing forbids; people should not _____ one another.
10. One of the coldest parts of the planet: the _____ cap.
11. A room in the roof of a multi-storey house.
12. Physical well-being and energy: _____ and vigour.
13. The people we are related to by blood or marriage: our _____.
14. Purposes, and how to achieve them: ''_____ and means''.
17. The height that a flying machine flies at: its _____.
Clues Down
1. There is no tax to pay (legally) if you put your money here. (3,5)
2. A physical movement, lowering and raising oneself quickly.
3. An abbreviated way of writing ''and everything else''.
4. Write this into a box in order to access your account. (4,4)
6. Took the part of a character in a play.
7. To get things working quickly: to give them a _____ start.
9. Wild animals that are hunted at a specified time of year.
15. In accounting, the figure after all expenses have been deducted.
16. To spend time keeping still so that an artist can paint your picture.