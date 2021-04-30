Word Puzzle

1. A short period of refreshment. (3,5)

5. Too much heavy work could be described as _____ breaking.

8. What COVID-19 distancing forbids; people should not _____ one another.

10. One of the coldest parts of the planet: the _____ cap.

11. A room in the roof of a multi-storey house.

12. Physical well-being and energy: _____ and vigour.

13. The people we are related to by blood or marriage: our _____.

14. Purposes, and how to achieve them: ''_____ and means''.

17. The height that a flying machine flies at: its _____.

Clues Down

1. There is no tax to pay (legally) if you put your money here. (3,5)

2. A physical movement, lowering and raising oneself quickly.

3. An abbreviated way of writing ''and everything else''.

4. Write this into a box in order to access your account. (4,4)

6. Took the part of a character in a play.

7. To get things working quickly: to give them a _____ start.

9. Wild animals that are hunted at a specified time of year.

15. In accounting, the figure after all expenses have been deducted.

16. To spend time keeping still so that an artist can paint your picture.

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷