名人教英文：To bring a lot of baggage 帶着許多過去的包袱

加里：我昨天見到令兄。有一段時間沒見過他了。

Lara: Well Jim's been away for several months. We were all happy to have him back, though not so happy about what he told us.

拉臘：吉姆去了外地幾個月，最近回來，我們都很高興，但他給我們的消息可不那麼好。

Gary: You mean about getting married? That's what he told me. She's called Jayne I think.

加里：你是說他準備結婚？他昨天告訴了我。準新娘似乎叫做傑恩。

Lara: Yes, that's right. She seems pleasant enough. He's brought her home a couple of times.

拉臘：對，你說得對。她這個人似乎還不錯，跟吉姆來過我們家裏幾次。

Gary: So what's the problem?

加里：那還有什麼問題呢？

Lara: She brings a lot of baggage with her. She's divorced and she has a teenage son who's a recovering drug addict.

拉臘：她的過去遺下不少包袱。她離過婚，還有一個正在戒毒的十來歲兒子。

Gary: Oh, I see what you mean. They're going to have to work hard to make that relationship work.

加里：我明白你的意思了。他們婚後要維持良好關係，並非容易的事。

Lara: I know. That's what the family are worried about. They wonder if it will work out.

拉臘：對，這正是一家人都擔心的，不知道他們的婚姻會不會成功。◆

Baggage 是「行李」，是不可數名詞（uncountable noun），「一件行李」可說 a piece of baggage 或 an item of baggage。用於比喻，baggage 指「固有思想、過去經歷等給人的包袱」，例如：(1) Middle-aged people unavoidably bring a lot of baggage into a marriage（中年男女結婚，難免會有不少過去的包袱）。(2) I understand that she has/carries some emotional baggage because of her childhood experience（聽說，她童年的經歷，給她遺下些情緒上的包袱）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。