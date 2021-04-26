Idiom Magic : Shy away (from) 迴避

【明報專訊】To be shy is to be timid. "Or to be sensitive and reserved (拘謹的)," Wiggles said, thinking back to books he's eaten about gentle knights and shy young maidens. "Now that I'm thinking about it, I prefer those stories the best," he said. "I shy away from stories about war and violence." "In that case, Tolstoy's novel War and Peace is safe from you guys?" I asked. "Half of it is," Wiggles replied. Shy away from means to avoid (避免) something because of shyness or a personal dislike.