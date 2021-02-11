名人教英文：To fly by the seat of one's pants 按經驗與直覺辦事

馬蒂：令兄做生意，無疑很有名聲。

Lorna: Yes. He's surprised us all. He left school without any qualifications and nobody in the family thought he would succeed at anything.

洛娜：不錯，他令我們都大感意外。他當年輟學，沒有取得任何學歷，家人都以為他將一無所成。

Marty: But every deal he's made has been a winner, and now I've heard that he's going to take over the company that runs all the city's bowling alleys.

馬蒂：但他做的每一宗生意都獲利。聽說，他又將接辦經營本市所有保齡球館的公司。

Lorna: Yes, that's his biggest deal so far.

洛娜：不錯，那是他至今做的最大筆交易。

Marty: That company almost went bankrupt last year. Do you think he knows what he's doing?

馬蒂：那家公司去年幾乎破產，令兄到底有沒有想清楚？

Lorna: Well he hasn't studied the bowling market or made any careful calculations. That's not the way he works. He just flies by the seat of his pants and he's got the feeling that this is a great opportunity for him.

洛娜：他沒有研究保齡球市場，也沒有仔細計算。那不是他辦事的方式。他只是根據經驗與直覺，而他覺得這是個很好的機會。

Marty: Well his way of doing things has worked very well for him so far it seems.

馬蒂：這樣的辦事方式，對他來說，似乎至今都很成功。

Lorna: Yes. Let's hope it works this time too.

洛娜：對，希望這次也是如此。◆

To fly by the seat of one's pants 直譯是「憑褲子的臀部位置飛行」。按飛機發明之初，未有種種助飛儀器，機師得憑經驗與直覺駕駛。而飛機有無異常振動等，往往可憑所坐的椅子感受得到。所以，by the seat of one's pants 常用以比喻「憑經驗與直覺做某事」，前面常用動詞 fly，但用其他動詞也可以，例如：Amid the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company director has to do everything（或 to fly）by the seat of his pants（二零一九冠狀病毒瘟疫，令經濟情况甚不穩定，公司董事唯有憑經驗與直覺辦事）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。