【明報專訊】Wiggles and his friend Willy can be seen here fleeing the public library. "Of course we're fleeing!" Willy exclaimed. "This place is verging on a total collapse!" Off they went, but just before they disappeared into a nearby bookstore I could hear Wiggles exclaim: "I think you should control your hunger, Willy. Every shop you go to verges upon ruin (毀掉) after you finish eating." Verge on/upon is defined as "close to happening".