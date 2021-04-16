Word Puzzle

1. A sweet gentle looking dog, not very big, long soft ears.

4. Special soap you might use for washing your hair.

5. Adjective — to do with the voice and the sounds it makes.

7. Of anyone who has retired, is no longer in power: the _____ -captain.

Clues Down

1. Ground meat. beef, pork, chicken packed into an edible tube: a _____.

2. The phase of the moon when it looks like a thin curved shape.

3. A very thin metal sheet, could be used in cookery to cover things.

6. Abbreviation for a newspaper item that persuades readers to buy things.

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷