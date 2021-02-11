Editorial : Dumping of Fukushima nuclear wastewater

The megaquake on March 11, 2011 resulted in the destruction of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in the tsunami and the meltdown of the reactors of three units. The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has had to keep injecting water to cool down the reactor core. Over the course of 10 years, 1.25 million tonnes of nuclear wastewater has been produced. The Fukushima nuclear power plant is still producing 140 tonnes of wastewater every day. TEPCO claims that the existing water storage tanks will be filled to capacity in the autumn of 2022, and there will not be space for building a large number of water storage tanks in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant. Last year, a select committee of the Japanese government recommended that wastewater should be filtered, diluted and discharged into the sea. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet officially approved the plan yesterday (April 13), and the discharge will begin two years later and will continue over a span of 30 years. It remains unknown how many years will have to pass before the abandonment of the Fukushima reactor is completed, while the amount of nuclear wastewater is still increasing every day. The total amount of wastewater discharged into the sea ultimately will definitely exceed the 1.25 million tonnes we are facing today. The damage to the marine ecology will be impossible to evaluate.

The Japanese government has launched a lot of public relations and political manoeuvres at home and abroad to vigorously whitewash the impact of such wastewater on the global marine ecology. But it is highly doubtful whether its claims are true. In 2015, TEPCO introduced a system called the "Advanced Liquid Processing System" (ALPS). Japan's claim is that the system can filter out over 60 kinds of radioactive substances such as strontium and caesium so that they are undetectable. As for tritium, which is less harmful but unfilterable, the Japanese government claims that it can be "safely discharged into the sea" after dilution. Japanese officials argue that after filtration and dilution, the nuclear wastewater carries similar levels of radioactive substances to those of ordinary beverages. Tritium has a short half-life of just 12 years, and the scientists are generally in agreement that tritium is harmful only if absorbed in huge quantities into the human body. The Japanese government has manipulated public opinion by making the outside world focus on tritium. This, as German nuclear expert Shaun Burnie has said, is a trick to divert attention. The real problem lies in the effectiveness of ALPS, whether it really works like magic and whether the wastewater from Fukushima will contain only tritium after filtration.

Light-water nuclear reactors in general produce tritium-contaminated wastewater as well during the water-cooling process, and it is indeed common practice to discharge such wastewater into the sea after treatment. However, wastewater resulting from the Fukushima nuclear disaster is a completely different matter from the cooling water produced by reactors in general. According to Burnie, internal documents leaked from TEPCO show that the filtration system has failed to remove high-radioactive substances such as iodine, ruthenium, strontium, and cobalt completely. Some Japanese local newspapers have also mentioned that the content of ruthenium-106 and iodine-129 in some nuclear sewage samples has exceeded acceptable levels. A report issued by Greenpeace last year also stated that ALPS was not designed to remove carbon-14, a radioactive isotope of carbon with a half-life of as much as 5,000 years, meaning that the nuclear wastewater discharged could spell disaster of thousands of years and damage human DNA.

If Japan goes ahead with the discharges of wastewater in such huge quantities, its neighbouring countries and regions, including Hong Kong, should ban the import of Japanese seafood.

明報社評2021.04.14：福島核污水排大海 國際社會不能坐視

福島核災10周年，日本政府決定將逾百萬噸核污水排入大海，國內外反對聲音不絕。

3．11大地震，福島第一核電站在海嘯中損毁，有3個機組的反應堆熔毁，東京電力公司（東電）需要不斷注水冷卻堆芯，10年間產生了125萬噸核污水。時至今日，福島核電站每天仍在新增140噸核污水，東電聲稱現有儲水罐明年秋天全部裝滿，核電站一帶「再無更多空地」建設大量儲水罐。去年日本政府專責委員會建議，將核污水過濾稀釋排出大海，菅義偉內閣昨天正式拍板，兩年後開始排放，為時長達30年。福島反應堆廢棄作業，不知多少年後才完成，核污水每天仍在增加，最終排入大海的總量，肯定不止眼前的125萬噸，對海洋生態的破壞，無法估量。

日本當局就排放，在國內外展開了很多公關和政治操作，大力淡化排放對全球海洋生態的影響，現實是否如此，卻有很多疑問。2015年，東電引入名為「高級液體處理系統」（ALPS）的設備，日方聲稱它可以將鍶、銫等60多種放射物質，過濾至無法偵測的水平，至於危害性較低的氚，雖然無法去除，但稀釋後可以「安全排入大海」，日本官員揚言，核污水過濾稀釋後，放射性物質含量跟日常飲料差不多，云云。氚的半衰期較短，只有12年，科學界普遍認同，大量吸入氚才會對人體有害。日方的輿論操作，就是令外界將焦點放在氚之上，惟正如德國核專家布萊因（Shaun Burnie）所言，這是日方轉移視線的伎倆，真正問題在於ALPS的效用是否如此神奇、福島核污水過濾後是否真的只得氚。

一般輕水式核反應堆在水冷過程中，也會產生含氚的核污水，處理後排入大海，確是常見做法。然而福島核災產生的污水，跟一般反應堆冷卻水，根本是兩碼子的事。布萊因稱，東電外泄的內部文件顯示，過濾系統未能徹底去除碘、釕、鍶、鈷等高輻射物質，有日本地方報章亦提過，有核污水樣本的釕106及碘129含量，超出可接受水平。綠色和平去年發表的報告還稱，ALPS設計上並未考慮去除半衰期長達5000年的碳-14放射性同位數，意味排放核污水可以遺禍數千年，並有可能損害人體DNA。

萬一日本真的大量排放核污水，鄰近國家及地區，包括香港應禁止日本海產入口。

■Glossary

生字

manipulate : to control or influence sb/sth, often in a dishonest way so that they do not realise it

spell sth : to mean sth or to have sth as a result

go ahead (with sth) : to begin to do sth, esp. when sb has given permission or has expressed doubts or opposition