Editorial：Talk of boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

In response to the question of whether the US would discuss a joint boycott with allies, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press conference on the 6th of this month that ''It is something that we certainly wish to discuss... We understand that a coordinated approach will be not only in our interests, but also in the interests of our allies and partners.'' Shortly after the press conference, a senior official of the State Department clarified in an email, ''We have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners.''

As the one-year countdown to the Beijing Winter Olympics has begun, calls for boycotts of the Games are becoming vociferous. Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who served as president and CEO of the Salt Lake Organising Committee for the 2002 Winter Olympics, joined the call for a boycott in a newspaper article earlier proposing the US approach to the boycott: no spectators and official delegations sent to join the Olympics.

Last month, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) president Susanne Lyons issued a statement expressing her opposition to a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, stating that a boycott will only hurt athletes. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) also stated publicly that ''the Olympic Games are governed by the IOC, not by governments,'' and it ''has neither the mandate nor the capability to change the laws or the political system of a sovereign country.''

Beijing is highly alert to a potential international boycott of the Winter Olympics. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has repeatedly declared that any move to interfere with, impede and disrupt the organisation and hosting of the Olympic Games out of political motives ''is very irresponsible and detrimental to the interests of athletes worldwide and the cause of the Olympic Games.''

Beijing's bid to host the Winter Olympics six years ago had its political considerations. As Xi Jinping said, the Beijing Winter Olympics would be ''a major, characteristic event'' at the beginning of China's 14th five-year plan. ''Building a great sporting nation is an important goal in the comprehensive establishment of a modernised socialist country,'' he said.

However, Xi also stressed that the foundation of a great sporting nation lies in participation in sports by the masses. Thus, the original intention of Beijing's hosting the Winter Olympics is to advance the development of winter sports by leaps and bounds in China and gradually tackle the problem of strong athletes but weak citizens. As long as it remains steadfast in its determination to uphold these ideals, China can face all kinds of threats and intimidations of boycotts with a calm mind, and organise a wonderful, extraordinary and excellent sports event.

明報社評 2021.04.12：杯葛冬奧傷人傷己 辦盛會應抱平常心

美國國務院發言人上周就北京冬季奧運會的表態，被一些傳媒解讀為美方將考慮與盟友討論聯手杯葛北京冬奧會，惟美方事後急作澄清，強調未有討論過此事。儘管如此，西方一些政客和組織利用新疆、西藏和香港問題，呼籲杯葛北京冬奧的壓力，在未來一年將有增無減。近半個世紀以來，政治對奧運的干擾從未中斷。中國應該保持舉辦冬奧會的初心，即提升冰雪運動的普及率，增強人民體質。

美國國務院發言人普賴斯（Ned Price）6日在記者會上，回答美國會否與盟國討論聯合杯葛北京冬奧會的問題時說，「我們當然希望討論這一問題……我們當然知道，協調一致的做法不僅會為了我們的利益，也為了我們的盟友和伙伴的利益。」但記者會甫結束，國務院另一資深官員即發電郵澄清，「美國沒有、也沒計劃與盟友討論任何對北京冬奧會的聯合杯葛」。

伴隨北京冬奧開幕一周年倒數開始，呼籲杯葛的聲音就甚囂塵上。2002年曾經擔任鹽湖城冬奧會組委會主席和行政總裁的美國共和黨參議員羅姆尼（Mitt Romney），日前加入呼籲杯葛的陣營，在報章撰文提出美國的杯葛方式：不去中國觀賽，亦不派官方代表團。

美國奧委會主席萊昂斯（Susanne Lyons）上月已發聲明反對杯葛北京冬奧會，她認為「這種杯葛傷害的只是運動員」。IOC也公開表示，「奧運會由國際奧委會管轄，而並非國家政府」，「從始至終，國際奧委會既沒有權限也沒有能力改變一個主權國家的法律和政治制度」。

北京對於杯葛冬奧會的國際暗湧高度警覺，外交部發言人多次表態，出於政治動機干擾、阻礙、破壞北京奧運會的籌辦和舉行，「是非常不負責任的做法」，「損害的是各國運動員的利益和國際奧林匹克事業」。

北京6年前爭辦冬奧，當然有政治考量，正如習近平所言，北京冬奧會是中國「十四五」初期舉辦的「重大標誌性活動」，「建設體育強國，是全面建設社會主義現代化國家的一個重要目標」。

不過，習近平也強調，體育強國的基礎在於群眾體育。因此，北京舉辦冬奧會的初心，就是推動中國冰雪運動跨越式發展，逐步解決競技體育強、群眾體育弱的問題。只要堅持上述理念，就可以平常心來對待各種杯葛的威脅和恐嚇，辦一屆真正「精彩、非凡、卓越」的體育盛會。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

contemplate /ˈkɒntəmpleɪt/：to think about whether you should do sth, or how you should do sth

vociferous /vəˈsɪfərəs/：expressing or characterised by vehement opinions; loud and forceful

impede /ɪmˈpiːd/：to delay or stop the progress of sth

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm