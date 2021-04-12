周街學英文：Moreover、in addition、furthermore

× I hope the attached information will be helpful. Moreover, please check further news from our website...

ˊ I hope the attached information is useful. Please also look for details from our website...

Moreover 與 furthermore、in addition 等不同。請看以下 moreover 的正確用法：

ˊ Barack Obama is a very influential person in history. He managed to pass a comprehensive national health insurance bill. Moreover, he blunted the recession and transformed education and energy policy.

Moreover 用以引入另一個不同的理據以支持相同的論點；在以上句子中，首句指出論點，而理據有二，moreover 用作交代第二個理據。若要引入新論點，讀者可使用 furthermore、in addition 等。以下例子同樣節錄自真實電郵：

ˊ Furthermore, registered members are able to enjoy various personalised services, including receipt of email reminders to attend booked performances according to the pre-defined number of days (one to seven days) in advance.（意思是此外、另外）

ˊ In addition, these journals are retrieved by some renowned databases.（意思是此外、另外）

■作者簡介︰香港浸會大學語文中心高級講師，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。

文︰陳美寶博士