Australian in HK : Camay — recovering from stage 4 cancer

But since some special prayers which began a month ago, she has delighted her doctor. Her constant cough has gone, the side effects have substantially reduced, she has put on 5 lbs, her energy is back, she can get out and about again, and her cancer index keeps dropping dramatically.

This Easter has been a happy one for Camay! Her strong faith and optimistic outlook have helped her make a dramatic comeback, like Jesus from the tomb!

Camay's remarkable story is on her FB page: Footprint of Grace

■Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm

Text: John Wotherspoon

胡頌恆