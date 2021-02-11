Australian in HK : Camay — recovering from stage 4 cancer

【明報專訊】For the past 12 months 47-year-old Camay has been fighting cancer of her right lung and suffering from the side effects of more than 30 chemotherapy treatments.
But since some special prayers which began a month ago, she has delighted her doctor. Her constant cough has gone, the side effects have substantially reduced, she has put on 5 lbs, her energy is back, she can get out and about again, and her cancer index keeps dropping dramatically.
This Easter has been a happy one for Camay! Her strong faith and optimistic outlook have helped her make a dramatic comeback, like Jesus from the tomb!
Camay's remarkable story is on her FB page: Footprint of Grace
Text: John Wotherspoon
胡頌恆