Mona's Musings : Smashed

Alert: artists are as quirky as they are creative. Art comes from a dark place of trauma, a heightened sensitivity to human plight. Scattered around the artists' mindscapes are objects haunted by the ghosts of unpleasant memories — a humble vase from one's beloved deceased grandmother; tattered posters propagating war; an oven that eventually facilitated suicide; a rustic camera noticing the ephemeral (轉瞬即逝的) nature of all lives. While artistic talent is desirable, its repercussions are not.

Smash the pain. Retain the beauty.

Such is the premise of the video game Forgetter, where the protagonist is tasked with smashing objects of traumatic experiences in artists' minds, leaving them impeccable for rich customers to purchase for their kids. As the game goes on, a feeble voice pleads, "stop, please!" Memories define the artist's existence. With every object smashed, the trail of existence is wiped out a bit, until eventually, it disappears.

Every spotless mind is evidence of erasure. When we turn a heritage building into a pristine shopping mall; when we paint over old stains on walls; when we taper up difficult conversations and wounds with neat slogans promising a bright future. I find the video game very relatable in our times.

Forgetter is shown (and can be tried!) at the exhibition You're Not Really Here, Are You? in Present Projects, Sham Shui Po, until May 2. The entrance of the space is inside the ground floor cafe Colour Brown. Further details: https://www.present-projects.com/

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email:monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/monamuses