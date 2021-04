【明報專訊】"I'm hungry, what's for dinner?" Felix asked. The children began to giggle (咯咯地笑). "He's funny! He's all tied up waiting to be stewed and he wonders what we're having for dinner!" "Don't laugh, children. It's impolite to laugh," the cook said. "Felix just isn't facing up to the idea that he won't be around for dessert!" Face up to means to confront (面對) and accept the truth or the facts about something.