英語雞精班：Maotai

Chinese waitresses topped up the cups from two teapots and with my suspicions aroused I asked that our drinks be replenished from the teapot the PLA were using. Furtive glances were exchanged between the waitress and the PLA leader as I sipped my drink — sure enough it was water!

No wonder we always staggered home across the Lo Wu bridge. Future liaison visits featured only Chinese tea.

