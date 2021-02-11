Editorial：Ongoing controversy about the M+ Museum

The construction of the M+ Museum started in 2015. It is expected to open at the end of this year. The WKCDA has never disclosed any information on the cost overrun, but the operating deficits are expected to reach $3.9 billion over the next three years. The government invested $20 billion into the development of the WKCD in an attempt to raise Hong Kong's cultural standards and global status. It had high hopes for the M+ Museum. But it was not expected that the museum would be opened at such an inopportune moment. With the pandemic plaguing the world and the confrontational atmosphere in the international community, it remains to be seen whether the government's ambitions can be achieved.

In response to the Legislative Council's earlier request for more transparency in the collection, the M+ Museum uploaded the photos of its collection onto its website, including a series of works by Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei. Recently, some pro-establishment politicians have expressed concern that one of the works, which shows a middle finger held up before Tiananmen Square, is not only indecent but also in possible violation of the National Security Law. The work in question and more than 1,000 other contemporary Chinese artworks were donated by Swiss collector Uli Sigg. According to a ''part gift/part purchase'' agreement reached nine years ago, the WKCDA accepted the donations of works by Sigg while purchasing other 47 artworks from him for $177 million.

The ongoing controversy is partially political. Some believe that the pro-establishment camp is making a mountain out of a molehill in the ''middle finger'' controversy. If we look back at the controversies about the WKCD and M+ Museum over the years, however, we can see that both the pro-democracy and pro-establishment camps have slammed the shambolic management of the WKCD, the lack of transparency in its procurement, and the unreasonably high bids for artworks.

The development of the WKCD has involved tangible and intangible interests, and observers have been concerned about rent-seeking. Shortly after the M+ Museum reached the above-mentioned agreement with Sigg, the WKCDA invited Sigg onto the Acquisitions Committee, which led to the controversy of conflict of interests. It is considered unbelievable by many that a collector has been allowed to participate in the procurement of artwork, which has given rise to widespread speculation of mutual backscratching.

It is difficult to determine the value of an artwork objectively. To prevent people from having their fingers in the till, it is necessary to promote transparency about procurement and elaborate more on the rationale behind the purchase of an artwork. Since the WKCDA controls a large amount of public money and resources, it has a responsibility to explain more to society. As the museum will open soon, the authorities should seize the opportunity to explain to the public instead of being on their high horse and treating others as stupid people. That will allow society to understand the value of artworks and principles for procurement.

明報社評 2021.03.29：M+館藏爭議不斷 管治痼疾須根治

西九文化區M+博物館館藏風波再起，由於觸及國家和《港區國安法》等議題，社會上的討論，又充滿了「黃藍」對壘火藥味，反而妨礙平常心以事論事。西九文化區管理混亂、M+博物館採購政策透明度不足，不同陣營輿論過去都曾炮轟，真正問題是當局有否認真汲取教訓，切實改善，不當冤大頭亂花公帑。M+目的既然是要帶領城市藝術發展，西九當局應該多向公眾講解採購原則和藝術品價值。

M+博物館2015年動工，今年底終於有望開館，埋單超支多少，西九管理局迄今未有透露，惟預料未來3年營運赤字將達到39億元。當年政府發展西九文化區，注資200億元，旨在提高香港的文化水平及世界地位，對M+博物館寄以厚望，未料M+開館「生不逢時」，這邊廂疫情困擾全球，那邊廂國際社會瀰漫對立氣氛，當日宏願能否實現，還須拭目以待。

因應早前立法會要求提高館藏透明度，館方把藏品的照片上載網站，當中包括中國異見藝術家艾未未一系列作品。最近有建制派議員關注，其中一幅向天安門豎中指的作品，除了低俗不雅，還有違反港區國安法之嫌。涉事作品和另外逾千件中國當代藝術品，乃是由瑞士收藏家希克捐出，根據9年前達成的協議，西九管理局以「部分捐贈部分收購」方式，一邊接受希克捐贈，一邊以1.77億元向他購入47件藝術品。

西九文化區爭議不絕，部分明顯帶有政治色彩。這次「中指」風波，在一些人眼中則是建制派中人借題發揮做文章。然而回看這些年西九和M+的種種問題，無論泛民還是建制輿論，都曾狠批西九文化區管理混亂，藏品採購過程不透明，出價亦不合理。

西九文化區發展，涉及大量有形無形利益，外界一直關注錢權交易問題。M+與希克達成「捐購協議」後不久，西九管理局邀請希克加入購藏委員會，便惹來利益衝突非議，對於一名收藏家獲邀參與博物館購藏，很多人都覺得匪夷所思，裙帶關係揣測不脛而走。

藝術品價值難有客觀定論，若要提防有人上下其手，必須提高採購透明度，多去說明採購理據。西九管理局掌握大量公帑資源，就有責任多向社會交代。M+開館在望，當局應把握機會向公眾多作解說，讓社會了解藝術品價值和採購原則，不能抱有高高在上心態，將其他人當成「愚民」。

■/ Glossary/ 生字 /

inopportune /ɪnˈɒpətjuːn/：happening at a bad time

shambolic /ʃæmˈbɒlɪk/：lacking order or organisation

bid /bɪd/：an offer by a person or a company to pay a particular amount of money for sth

