【明報專訊】Sir Cecil has built a pen (欄圈) to fence in dragons. "I've been thinking of retiring from the daily grind (日常的刻板工作) of being a knight and going into the circus business," he said. "That means you will have to fence in camels, horses, monkeys and a few crocodiles and wild bears," Drago declared. "On second thought, I'll remain a knight," Sir Cecil said. "Good, now can I go?" Drago asked. Fence in is to enclose something — land, animals, etc — within a fenced area.