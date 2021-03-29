In a Nutshell : In full bloom

【明報專訊】Spring comes, but the blooming (該死的) pandemic stays. Cherry blossoms began to bloom (開花) in Japan, which had been one of the favourite scenes of Hongkongers when they travelled to Japan in the past (yes, in the past). They are now in full bloom (盛開). Tokyo is a typical place for people to appreciate the flowers. As the state of emergency in Tokyo has just been lifted, a number of people are expected to walk along the Meguro river (目黑川). Some are concerned that infections might surge again given that crowds of people will gather for hanami (花見), which means "flowering viewing" in Japanese and is similar to a picnic. Eating and drinking inside Ueno Park (上野公園) and along the Meguro River (not sure if the practice continues this year), people feast their eyes on the cherry blossoms. Do you miss Japan?