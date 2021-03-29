周街學英文：Regretful vs regrettable

【明報專訊】Regretful 為形容詞，意思是「感到懊悔、遺憾或惆悵」，通常用以形容感受；regrettable 同為形容詞，但則用以表達「某件事使人悔恨、遺憾，或令人感到可惜」之意（如 I feel regretful for making him sad）。以下是錯誤和正確使用的例子：
× Better to take the chance at twenty-eight, before I got old and cautious and regrettable.
ˊ Better to take the chance at twenty-eight, before I got old and cautious and regretful.（把握機會以免老來後悔）
× I was at first saddened and regrettable about what another four years under these people means for our country and our world.
ˊ I was at first saddened and regretful about what another four years under these people means for our country and our world.（感到可惜）
× It's more than regretful that we find the letter of the law enforcing Christians to behave toward each other in such discourteous and petty ways.
ˊ It's more than regrettable that we find the letter of the law enforcing Christians to behave toward each other in such discourteous and petty ways.（非常遺憾）
■作者簡介︰香港浸會大學語文中心高級講師，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。