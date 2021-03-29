周街學英文：Regretful vs regrettable

× Better to take the chance at twenty-eight, before I got old and cautious and regrettable.

ˊ Better to take the chance at twenty-eight, before I got old and cautious and regretful.（把握機會以免老來後悔）

× I was at first saddened and regrettable about what another four years under these people means for our country and our world.

ˊ I was at first saddened and regretful about what another four years under these people means for our country and our world.（感到可惜）

× It's more than regretful that we find the letter of the law enforcing Christians to behave toward each other in such discourteous and petty ways.

ˊ It's more than regrettable that we find the letter of the law enforcing Christians to behave toward each other in such discourteous and petty ways.（非常遺憾）

■作者簡介︰香港浸會大學語文中心高級講師，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。

文︰陳美寶博士