An example for your amusement — years ago, a glittering temporary structure was built on top of the open area of Pier 4 in Central to host a few gala dinners. Right before the event, a strong typhoon was forecast. Not only would the temporary structure have to be completely waterproof, but it would also have to be dismantled at twice the original speed to avoid causing hassles to the nearby tenants. If not ninjas, who would have been fit for the job? In the end, the typhoon came early and packages clogged the drains. But the guests enjoyed a delightful time, and the structure was removed before it could have crumbled below the weight of the wind and rain.

Another example — an exhibition had half the reasonable budget to execute. To reflect the budget, contractors thinned the white paint a lot while painting the walls. As a result, it looked as if the exhibits were mounted against a wall ghastly, draping down. Discovered at midnight before the opening, the challenge was to find enough paint in time, and repaint the huge area before the morning. None of the team was trained for this. The show opened, impeccable (無可挑剔的), nevertheless.

Examples are abundant. While none of the managers enjoy solving crises, most of them have secret jigsaw recipes to handle anything that comes in their way. Watching their magic has been a delightful experience. But with the exodus of talents from the city lately, pressure is already mounting because the jigsaw pieces are falling apart. It is just another wistful example of the recent loss of the city.

