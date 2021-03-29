Editorial : Traffic detectors on roads

The Transport Department has stressed that each of the three types of detectors has different functions, and the data obtained and analysed, such as traffic snapshots, traffic flow, the speeds of cars and estimated driving time, will be published as open data. The department has emphasised that a privacy risk assessment has been done, and that drivers are generally accustomed to the presence of equipment that monitors road safety on roads. However, some people have doubts about the Bluetooth detectors and demand that the authorities disclose the exact locations of all detectors, the findings of the privacy reports and whether the data will be used for law enforcement purposes. A Bluetooth traffic detector calculates a vehicle's speed and travel time by detecting the Bluetooth devices that are enabled on the vehicle that passes by. Many people now use Bluetooth hands-free headsets when driving and travelling. Some people have questioned whether Bluetooth traffic detectors can be abused and turned into surveillance tools, while the Transport Department says that the system will not store a Bluetooth device's MAC address (a unique code used to identify the device). Once the calculation is completed, data of the MAC address will be automatically deleted. Since only data about travel time is preserved, the public does not need to worry, says the department.

Hong Kong society is deeply divided, and some people have zero trust in the government. Despite the Transport Department's pledges, those who believe the government will continue to believe it, while those who do not will continue their distrust. But having said that, if some people are really worried about leaving behind any traces or their whereabouts for some reason, they can simply turn off Bluetooth on their mobile phones or other devices. Objectively speaking, there is some kind of difference between the installation of traffic detectors on expressways and a large number of smart lampposts in a downtown area. The presence of detectors on thoroughfares is very useful for monitoring the real-time conditions of the road. Imagine some sudden traffic congestion on Lung Cheung Road or a section of the Island Eastern Corridor. If the situation can be grasped as soon as possible and a driver is told to make a detour, that will bring convenience to many people. A huge presence of these devices in the inner streets of urban areas, in contrast, will not be too useful but will instead give rise to privacy concerns easily. No doubt if the Transport Department can consult the science and technology sector in advance and explore an alternative plan that is inexpensive but of good quality, it can reduce scepticism, and that will be a more ideal practice. There are views the law should be amended so that the ID of a personal device, such as the MAC address of a phone, should be covered by privacy protection. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data can follow up on whether such an amendment is necessary.

As 1,200 traffic detectors have already been installed, the Transport Department should try to enhance transparency concerning their operation so that the public knows which arteries have had these detectors installed and how the data will be used by the authorities. If citizens can feel the convenience and functions brought about by the system, it will be easier for them to accept it.

明報社評2021.03.26：智慧出行再上路 合理保障私隱權

運輸署在全港主要幹道裝設1200組交通探測器，包括數百組藍牙探測器，有人提出私隱關注，署方則強調系統旨在計算車流車速等數據，事前已做私隱風險評估，不會儲存藍牙裝置位址等資料。

運輸署強調，3種探測器各有不同功能，得出的數據資料分析，都會以開放數據形式發放，例如交通快拍圖像、交通流量、行車速度、估計行車時間等。署方強調已做私隱風險評估，又指駕駛者普遍已習慣道路上有裝置監察道路安全；然而亦有人對藍牙探測器有疑慮，要求當局交代所有探測器的確實位置、私隱報告結果、會否作執法用途等。藍牙交通探測器透過偵測途經車輛上處於開啟狀態的藍牙裝置，計算車速和行車時間。現時很多市民駕車乘車，都會用藍牙免提耳機，有人質疑藍牙交通探測器可被濫用，變成追蹤監控工具，運輸署則強調，系統不會儲存藍牙裝置的MAC位址（一個用來識別裝置的獨特編碼），運算一完，MAC位址資料便會自動刪除，只留行車時間資料，市民毋須擔心。

香港社會撕裂，部分人對政府零信任，運輸署信誓旦旦，到頭來恐怕還是「信者恆信、不信者恆不信」，不過話說回來，如果真的有人出於某些原因，很擔心留下任何行蹤線索，只要簡單關掉手機等裝置上的藍牙即可。交通探測器安裝在高速幹道，跟大量安裝於鬧市智慧燈柱之上，平情而論是有一定分別的。主要幹道安裝探測器，對於監察路面即時狀况很有用，試想像如果龍翔道或東區走廊某段因突發意外擠塞，若能盡快掌握情况告訴駕駛人士繞道，確可方便不少人。相比之下，市區內街大量安裝這類裝置，作用未必太大，反而容易增添私隱疑慮。當然，運輸署若能就安裝探測器事宜，早些諮詢科技界意見，看看有否其他「價廉物美」的替代方案，可以減少猜疑，做法更為理想。有意見主張修例，將MAC位址等個人裝置ID資料列入私隱保障範圍，是否有此需要，個人資料私隱專員公署可以跟進。

1200個交通探測器已完成安裝，運輸署在操作執行方面，應該盡量提高透明度，讓市民知道哪些幹線路段有安裝，以及當局會怎樣運用數據。公眾感受到系統所帶來的便利和功用，相信會較易接受。

