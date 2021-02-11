John Larrysson's Column：Rotten boroughs and gerrymandering

The issue of rotten boroughs appears in other places where two areas with vastly different populations get an unfair share of government representation. In the United States, California has about 40 million people and 2 senate seats. Dakota has less than 2 million people and 4 senate seats. Which seats in Hong Kong's political system might be called rotten boroughs?

Another method of unfairly winning elections is the traditional American system of gerrymandering. Using this method, the borders of electoral districts are changed in such a way as to split opposing voters and combining one's own supporters. By creating strange shapes on an electoral map one can ensure an unfair advantage for oneself.

Are the electoral districts in Hong Kong arranged to give one side an advantage? How unequal are the numbers of voters? Do the maths and try to show a fairer way to arrange the votes. Can you think of other places that have rotten boroughs and gerrymandering? I am not going to tell you what your opinion should be, but I ask you to use the correct words.

■Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm