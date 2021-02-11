A Little English：The tortoise and the hare‧5

Her neighbour smiles weakly and replies, ''You must be joking! I'm nearly on my last legs (快不行了). It's been another exhausting day trying to make a living and keep my family alive.''

''I'm so sorry, I was just trying to cheer you up. What a hard day it must have been for you. You've none of your usual bounce and spirit.''

''I'm just thankful I made it back alive. But what about you? How's life in the slow lane?''

The tortoise sighed, ''Not to complain, but if it gets any slower, I'll start to wonder whether I've gone into hibernation. Every day is the same old, same old (千篇一律) — makes me ask whether no change is really the same as stability.''

A cat passing by overhears their conversation and remarks, ''Isn't it strange that you two live in the same place yet experience life so differently?''

''That's because we're very different species. What about you? What do you make of all that's happening around us?''

''Oh,'' replies the cat with an enigmatic smile, ''I'm flexible — I adjust, adapt but don't let anything affect me too much. I live in the nearby town with a family of humans. We share a small concrete box called an apartment. Sometimes I come out here to get away from the crowding and the noise.''

The cat brushes a mosquito from its ear and continues, ''The humans don't appear to have much choice as to how they live. Fortunately, I am free to do as I please, so long as I tolerate their company, allow them to offer me food and drink, groom me and play some simple games.''

The two friends listen in amazement. They cannot imagine such a life of ease. Full of admiration, they mumbled, ''Living like a god! What luck!''

The cat gave a flick of its tail and scoffed, ''Everything has its price. When the humans see black, I must show my dark side; when they see white, I must show my bright side. When they see mice, I must make a show of chasing them away.''

Though the two don't really understand what the cat was complaining about, they sense that perhaps it's better to remain wild animals after all.

■Useful VOCABULARY

Very tired: exhausted, on one's last legs

■Something to: DISCUSS

Life in the fast lane or in the slow lane? The COVID lockdown has put our lives on hold, allowing many to experience a change in lifestyle. Has it changed yours for the better or the worse?

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷