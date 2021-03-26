名人教英文：To come out swinging 大力還擊

埃米：你有沒有看兩個候選人昨晚電視上的辯論？

Gavin: I certainly did. It was quite a battle.

加文：當然有，兩人爭論十分激烈。

Amy: Kieran James is a fairly reserved guy but he certainly showed us another side to himself.

埃米：基蘭．詹姆斯向來沉密寡言，但昨晚教人看到他另一面。

Gavin: Yes, he sure came out swinging when Jack Buello started accusing him of corruption when he was mayor.

加文：不錯，他聽見傑克．布埃洛說他任市長期間貪污，就大力還擊。

Amy: Yes, I've never seen anyone so angry. But he was able to rebut all of Buello's accusations pretty convincingly.

埃米：不錯，我從沒見過有人這樣憤怒。但他還是能夠一一反駁布埃洛的指摘，所言也令人信服。

Gavin: D'you think James will win?

加文：你認為詹姆斯會當選嗎？

Amy: That's what the polls have been saying for a couple of weeks now.

埃米：過去幾個星期的民意調查，都顯示他會當選。◆

To come out swinging 的 swing，是「揮動」的意思，例如 to swing one's arms 是「揮舞雙手」。To come out swinging 本指拳賽中拳師一開始就揮臂全力攻擊對手，引伸解作「大力出擊」或「大力還擊」，例如：(1) If they try to dismantle what little democracy we at present enjoy, we will not accept it and we will come out swinging（假如他們連我們目前那一點民主都要剝奪，我們不會就範，會全力還擊）。(2) He came out swinging in defence of the principle of racial equality（他全力以赴，維護種族平等原則）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。