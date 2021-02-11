Editorial : Handle Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine with circumspection

In September last year, the clinical trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was temporarily suspended globally due to severe reactions in some participants. Although the trial was soon resumed in the UK, the US trial was put on hold for seven weeks, as the US authorities determined that AstraZeneca had failed to supply evidence that the serious reactions were not caused by the vaccine after so much time had passed. Last November, the interim results of its phase III trial were published. The efficacy rate of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was as high as 90% if participants received a total of one and a half doses in two injections, while the efficacy rate was only 62% if two complete doses were administered. The research team did not offer adequate explanation for that phenomenon. Then there were experts who discovered that such data did not include participants over 55 years of age. In response to public concerns, the research team agreed to collect more data for analysis.

It has been nearly four months since the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine came into practical use. So far, more than 50 countries have approved its emergency use. The Hong Kong government has also pre-ordered the vaccine and it could be available to Hong Kong as early as the second half of this year. Over the past month or so, there has been repeated negative news about the vaccine in Europe. Blood clots were involved in many cases of "death after vaccination", causing some people to suspect that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine may cause thrombosis. At one point, more than ten European countries suspended their vaccination programmes. It is normal that cases of "death after vaccination" will cause public doubts and worries, and similar situations have also happened in Hong Kong. However, "death after vaccination" cases do not necessarily infer that the deaths were caused by vaccination. From a statistical point of view, there is no evidence that points to any abnormality in those cases of "death after vaccination" in Hong Kong or Europe. As the European Union and AstraZeneca have come into repeated conflicts recently over vaccine supply, some major European countries at one point halted their Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination programmes, causing some political speculation. In any case, both the World Health Organisation and the European Medicines Agency believe that the theory of "vaccination-induced thrombosis" has no scientific basis, reiterating that there are no safety issues with the vaccine. Many European countries have thus resumed their Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination programmes.

The Hong Kong government has a procurement agreement with AstraZeneca. It is necessary to pay close attention to the development of the situation. Once the doubts over "inaccurate vaccine data" are eliminated, whether it is introduced as scheduled should be reviewed by local experts and handled in accordance with scientific principles. In case of lingering doubts over the accuracy of data, the authorities will have to reconsider whether to introduce the vaccine to Hong Kong.

明報社評2021.03.24：牛津疫苗數據起爭議 港府採購宜審慎觀望

新冠疫苗研發，歐美中俄各有領頭羊。在西方，牛津疫苗與BioNTech疫苗是兩款最早展開第三期臨牀測試的疫苗，英國傳媒對牛津疫苗這個「自家品牌」更是寄望甚殷。阿斯利康一直標榜牛津疫苗不求牟利，每劑僅售數美元，遠比BioNTech及莫德納等核酸疫苗便宜，兼且只需一般雪櫃溫度即可儲放，適合在窮國廣泛接種，「價廉物美」成為了牛津疫苗公關宣傳最大賣點，以往有人甚至將之形容為「疫情殺手」，視它為結束全球疫情大流行的希望。

去年9月，牛津疫苗臨牀測試，因為有參與者出現嚴重反應，一度全球暫停，雖然英國本土的測試很快恢復，可是在美國的測試，卻拖了7周才恢復，原因是美國當局認為阿斯利康遲遲未提供證據，證明嚴重反應個案並非由疫苗引致。及至去年11月，牛津疫苗3期臨牀測試公布中期結果，分兩次接種合共一劑半分量疫苗，預防發病有效率高達90%，接種完整兩劑的有效率反而只得62%，研究團體沒有充分解釋，之後又有專家發現，有關數據並未包括55歲以上參與者。為了回應外界關切，研究團隊同意蒐集更多數據分析。

牛津疫苗投入「實戰」，至今接近4個月，迄今已有50多個國家批准緊急使用，港府亦有預訂採購，最快下半年供港。最近個多月，歐洲方面不斷傳出有關牛津疫苗的負面消息，多宗「針後亡」個案均涉及血栓，引起部分人對牛津疫苗引發血栓的疑慮，一度有10多個歐洲國家叫停接種。「針後亡」個案令公眾有疑慮有擔心，乃是人之常情，香港亦有類似情况，然而「針後亡」不等於「針致死」，從統計學角度，沒有證據顯示香港或歐洲「針後亡」的情况有何不尋常之處。歐盟與阿斯利康近期就疫苗供貨屢起齟齬，部分歐洲大國一度叫停接種牛津疫苗，惹來一些政治揣測，無論如何，世衛和歐洲藥管局均認為「針致血栓」無科學憑據，重申牛津疫苗未見安全問題，多個歐洲國家亦已陸續恢復接種。

港府跟阿斯利康有採購協議，有必要密切留意事態進展，倘若「疫苗數據不實」疑慮消除，是否如期引入，應該交由本地專家審視，按科學原則處理；萬一數據不實陰霾揮之不去，當局就應重新考慮。

■Glossary

生字

circumspection : cautious behaviour and a refusal to take risks

procurement : the process of obtaining supplies of sth, esp. for a government or an organisation

lingering : slow to end or disappear