名人教英文：倫敦前途危危乎

文章指倫敦作為英國「經濟的關鍵板塊」（economic linchpin）的地位將遭受挑戰，因「未來倫敦的國際金融中心地位正受英倫海峽兩邊的政治風向擺佈」（the future of London as a financial hub is now at the mercy of the political winds on both sides of the English Channel）。首相約翰遜的前內閣成員 Nicky Morgan 明言，「歐盟對金融服務視若珍寶，並企圖將之從英國挖走」（The EU sees financial services as a jewel that they're going to poach from the UK）。近年因應疫情嚴峻，政府關閉「使倫敦充滿魅力的店舖、餐廳和夜生活」（stores and the restaurants and nightlife that gave London its buzz）。

文中的 linchpin 為暗喻（metaphor），本義為車轄，用以防止車輪鬆脫，引伸解作某事或某物的關鍵，例如：Every organisation needs a linchpin, the one person who can bring it together and make a difference。此句出自美國作家 Seth Godin，意思是「每個組織都需要一個關鍵人物，團結內部，並提出改變」。

Be at the mercy of something 是諺語（idiom），意思是「受某人/某事擺佈」。此外英語也有 leave someone/something to the mercy of something 的用法，意思與 be at the mercy of something 相似，是指「置某人/某事於危險」。譬如，The child was left to the mercy of the cruel world after the death of his parents（自小孩的雙親過世，他被置於殘酷的世界，任由擺佈）。

Give something/someone a buzz 有兩個意思。其一是文中提到的「使……充滿魅力」。此外還有「給某人打電話」的意思，例如 give me a buzz when you are free（你有空給我打個電話）。

文︰葉劉淑儀

網址：www.savantas.org 或 www.reginaip.hk

電郵：iplau@reginaip.hk