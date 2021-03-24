Common Nonsense：The very night watchmen

The very particulars of my case need not bother you at all but you may be amazed and amused by the principles of the bail application in the very realm of criminal justice.

There is good authority (For example, Robert Sharpe, The Law of Habeas Corpus, 2nd ed at p. 134) suggesting that:

''... the summary procedure, designed particularly for the purpose of bail and which is now used in most jurisdictions, is undoubtedly an offspring of habeas corpus. It is really nothing more than a simplified habeas corpus application, and in a sense, all bail applications are rooted in the law of habeas corpus.''

Bail is derived from the jurisdiction and jurisprudence of habeas corpus which may be literally translated as ''Bring me the body!'' Whose body? Yours! (But I can't stop thinking of Hilary Mantle's bloodthirsty Bring Up the Bodies. Whose bodies? Anne Boleyn and her circle's). When your body is at stake, so is your liberty and your life.

The modern and local foundation for our right to bail is found in Article 28, Basic Law:

''The freedom of the person of Hong Kong residents shall be inviolable.

No Hong Kong resident shall be subjected to arbitrary or unlawful arrest, detention or imprisonment.''

Any detention of anyone before his or her due conviction of an offence by a properly constituted tribunal must only be ordered with caution and good reasons. Thus Article 5(3), Bill of Rights, Cap 383 provides:

''It shall not be the general rule that persons awaiting trial shall be detained in custody, but release may be subject to guarantees to appear for trial...''

Bail is the accused's pledge to appear for trial by providing guarantees to the court's satisfaction. Guarantees as such may vary and so may the court's satisfaction. Whether bail is kind of partial restrictions on one's liberty or some qualified custody of the accused's body and soul is a matter for rhetoric, the luxury only to be devoured by a free man. However not every free man has to be luxurious in taste and in thinking. We do still have our thoughts on those without bail. Though swirls of barbed wires are between us, we are on the same shore facing the same twilight, if any. We are now in the night and we are watching the night for the sake of the twilight. I miss those unfree and wish them well.

Yu Kwang Chung, the late veteran poet, wrote these lines, perhaps, for the feeble and humble people like us:

''Surely I am doomed to lose, 輸是最後總歸要輸的

Tripped across the line, man and rope: 連人帶繩都跌過界去

So the game ends 於是遊戲終止

— One more round of unfair contest. ──又一場不公平的競爭

But the powerful foot on the other side 但對岸的力量一分神

Occasionally just may slip 也會失手，會踏過界來……

To print the miracle...'' 腳印的奇蹟，愕然天機

■/ Glossary 生字 /

particulars 細節

realm 領域

rhetoric 修辭

veteran 資深的

■by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.